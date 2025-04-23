Schuldt, Poturalski Lead Barracuda to 1st Calder Cup Playoffs Since 2019

Andrew Poturalski and Jimmy Schuldt have transformed the San Jose Barracuda this year.

“The guys that we brought in in the off-season really helped here with the culture,” said defenseman Jack Thompson. “They all have that experience of playing a long time, and it helped us. We have a lot of young guys that are still coming up and learning. So they helped everyone get some confidence and learn how to win.”

Barracuda captain Schuldt, 29, and alternate captain Poturalski, 31, carry a certain credibility with them – they’re both proven winners, part of back-to-back Calder Cup finalist Coachella Valley Firebirds the last two years. And now, they’ve brought their winning touch to the San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate, helping them make their first Calder Cup playoff appearance since 2019.

No. 6 seed Barracuda take on No. 3 Ontario Reign in a three-game first round series in Southern California, starting this Thursday night.

“They both transformed our locker room, along with the other leaders that we have,” head coach John McCarthy said about newcomers Poturalski and Schuldt in early February.

“They know how to win. They know how to carry themselves on and off the ice, just the way they behave and also have a good time off the ice. Keep the locker room light, lots of jokes, lots of fun, but when it’s crunch time, they show up to play,” said forward Ethan Cardwell. “We’re going to rely on that experience here down the stretch and they’re going to know what these games are all about, whereas a lot of guys, including myself, are just getting into it for the first time.”

Poturalski and Schuldt are also essential players, which add to their gravitas.

Poturalski led the AHL with 73 points in just 59 games, his third time leading the league in scoring. He’s San Jose’s No. 1 center, the top option for the AHL’s leading power play, and their most reliable faceoff man.

Schuldt was the Cuda’s go-to shutdown defenseman at 5-on-5 and the PK, per SportContract, his 20:42 per game second among Barracuda defensemen, just behind Luca Cagnoni’s 20:50.

Both earned NHL time with the San Jose Sharks this season.

“They’re both of that mold, bringing people together and also holding people accountable,” said Barracuda head coach John McCarthy. “They bring people together, and (they’re a) good resource for me as a coach to meet with the leaders and take the temperature of the room and see where everything’s at – they’ve been valuable to me that way as well.”

Cardwell, now in his second year with the Barracuda, said there’s a noticeable difference compared to last year.

“The vibes are just better in the room everyday,” Cardwell said. “Guys are excited to be here. It also goes along with the winning this year, we’re winning more games.”

Both have different-but-similar leadership styles.

“Jimmy is good with talking to young guys and bringing them along. And he’s obviously the captain, so getting from the coaches information and whatnot for everyone on the team. He’s really good at showing that. And he speaks up in the room when he needs to speak up,” Thompson said. “Pots definitely leads by example. He comes to the rink and gets it done and he’s been doing it for a while in this league, and it’s pretty impressive that he won the scoring title again.”

The San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate has missed Poturalski of late, though.

The AHL First Team All-Star member has been out of action since Mar. 28 with a lower-body injury. McCarthy still isn’t sure when exactly he’ll be back from his week-to-week injury.

It doesn’t appear that Poturalski will be ready for the playoffs, starting Thursday night.

“It settles things down when he has the puck,” Cardwell said. “So when we’re not with him, or when he’s not with us, it’s a little bit of an adjustment, but we just got to make sure we’re pushing through winning every game without him and putting him in the best position to come back.”