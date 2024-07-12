SJHN Daily: Barracuda 2024-25 Schedule Released

The San Jose Sharks’ schedule was released last week…

And now, the San Jose Barracuda have released their schedule. Here are some key dates:

Barracuda open season on the road on Oct. 12 at Ontario On Oct. 19, the Barracuda open at home against the Iowa Wild On Nov. 23 and 24, the Barracuda head to Toronto to play the Marlies for the first time Marlies visit Tech CU Arena on Jan. 25 and 26 2025 AHL All-Star Classic is on Feb. 3 in Coachella Valley



The Cuda will take on these teams eight times (Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Coachella Valley, Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego) and these teams four times (Calgary, Iowa, Toronto, Tucson) in their 72-game schedule.

San Jose’s longest homestand is seven games, from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8, and their longest road trip is from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20.

The 2024-25 promotion and exhibition schedule will be released later.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Macklin Celebrini signs his entry-level contract!

San Jose Sharks sign top defensive prospect Sam Dickinson.

What will Ryan Clowe do for the Sharks?

Ty Emberson and the Sharks avoid arbitration.

Will the San Jose Sharks minor league affiliate make the playoffs? Why did players like Nathan Todd leave the Barracuda?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Could William Eklund make Sweden’s roster for the Four Nations Face-Off?

Would Nico Sturm be a worthy Deadline acquisition for the New Jersey Devils?

Could the San Jose Sharks make a play for a top goalie prospect?

'Cuda fans, the 2024-25 Schedule is here presented by 99 Brand! Who's ready to take on the Lumberjacks, the Red Ducks, and the Angry Eagles?! 🚨 Snag your tickets for the home opener TODAY!: https://t.co/AVYMBrJ6Gx

*Ticket Prices include TM Fees#DecadeinSJ | #BarracudaHockey pic.twitter.com/PoMHZnzj6X — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) July 11, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

Jonathan Huberdeau reacts to the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup win.

The Utah Hockey Club signs their first-ever draft pick.

Research shows… you do not want to fight Kurtis MacDermid.

New season, new jerseys. Stay tuned. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/N7gFQDZDx5 — Bridgeport Islanders (@AHLIslanders) July 11, 2024

Konsta Helenius signs entry-level contract.

The AHL will expand their playoff format for the 2025 postseason.

Two former Colorado Avalanche players get front office roles.

J.J. Moser signs contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pittsburgh Penguins hire former Toronto Maple Leafs executive.

New Philadelphia Flyer Erik Johnson talks about his upcoming, reduced role.