San Jose Sharks
Warsofsky Says Goodrow ‘Excited’ To Play for Sharks, Has ‘Turned the Page’ on Rangers
It sounds like Barclay Goodrow is ready for the challenge of playing for the San Jose Sharks.
That’s what new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky told Tom Giulutti of NHL.com on Saturday at the South Carolina Stingrays Fan Fest at North Charleston Coliseum.
Warsofsky started his pro coaching career in South Carolina, helming the Stingrays from 2016 to 2018.
“We talked for a while and he’s in a good place and he’s excited,” Warsofsky, who visited Goodrow in his hometown Toronto, said. “He’s obviously been in San Jose before, and he knows some of the guys. He and [captain Logan Couture] are really close, so that helps. I think he’s kind of turned the page on New York now. This is a business and that’s part of life… And he’s responded great. He’s all bought in and I’m excited because he’s a big piece of our team and I think he’s excited, too.”
When the San Jose Sharks claimed Goodrow and the last three years of his contract at $3.64 million AAV off waivers from the New York Rangers, it was revealed that the ex-Shark actually had San Jose on his 15-Team No-Trade List.
The report was that Goodrow was “not happy about how this went down”, which might include how both the Rangers and Sharks circumvented his no-trade list by using waivers to move him.
REPORT: Goodrow Unhappy With Rangers, Are Sharks on His No-Trade List?
Notably, Goodrow is the only major San Jose Sharks’ off-season acquisition who hasn’t spoken with local media yet this summer.
It sounds like time has healed any wounds though.
It never seemed personal, Goodrow putting San Jose on his 15-Team No-Trade List. Instead, it appeared to be more of a statement of the Sharks’ competitive situation compared to what Goodrow has grown accustomed to.
The two-time Stanley Cup champion has been part of the Conference Finals in five of the last six seasons, with San Jose in 2019, Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, and New York in 2022 and 2024. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks have missed the playoffs for five straight years and running.
So the challenge in San Jose is much different: It’s not necessarily to be a Cup contender or even make the playoffs immediately, a large part of it is mentoring top prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, and taking the first big steps toward getting the last-place squad out of the cellar.
It looks like Goodrow is ready to help build.
Warsofsky also spoke to Giulitti about how he expects 2024 first-overall pick Celebrini to “drive our team” this season, getting to know Jake Walman, and his coaching approach.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Emberson to Edmonton for Ceci and a 2025 third.
huh? I’ve liked a lot of GMMG’s moves, but trading away a 24 year-old RD who played decent hockey last season — and might turn into something good — is a misstep. I mentioned the theme for me this season is steps. Steps enable young players to see what they can become. I like Ceci as a player, but do the Sharks really need a 1-season upgrade on the blue line over a developing a player who might wind up better than Ceci in a year or 2? I get it at one level, maybe GMMG trades him at the… Read more »
God dammit! Didn’t want to lose Emberson for Ceci. That sucks ass.
The fact they were willing to move Emberson at all makes me think they have encouraging news about Benning. Otherwise they’re still in a precarious position as far as right handers. Maybe Wario is more a more well reasoned person as far as handedness though and doesn’t care about playing guys on their off side.
Well GMMG’s streak of fantastic moves had to end at some point…He landed Ceci but instead of getting a first or a second; the got a third and let go of the best player in the trade (Emberson). I don’t get this trade, Ceci got caved in during the playoffs in a bottom pairing role. Emberson is young improving and I’m betting will do a better job for the Oil today.
think Ceci is probably better than Emberson in the short term. But yeah, I’m not happy with this because nothing about this season should be short-term.
There’s also no reason to expect a 2nd for taking on Ceci and his deal. A 3rd is about as good as it’d get. He’s on a 1-year deal a bit above $3mil and he’s a legit NHL player.
Maybe they feel they’re going to have a glut next season of young guys? I dunno. Seemed odd to me too. If they feed Ceci a lot of PP time and he puts up 30-40 points they might get a 2nd for him at the TDL. Maybe they can do a “Goody special” and do Ceci and that 3rd for a 1st round pick! 🙂
I like the ‘Goody special’ approach. Its one of the reasons I’be been disappointed in the Sharks trading their 3rd rd picks. They now (due to this trade) have 1 for this season, none for the 2 seasons after that. If the 3rd from this trade with EDM + Ceci somehow turns into a 1st, I’d be quite thrilled. it’d be easier to pull off if it was the Sharks original 3rd, which is likely to be early in rd 3, as opposed to the Oilers pick which might be at the bottom of rd 3. If the Sharks turn… Read more »
I wouldn’t give up the Sharks 2nd + Ceci for a contenders unprotected 1st. I would want an unprotected. I think Ceci is going to improve his value with his deployment in SJ.
I hope your right, it’s not an end of the world trade. I just don’t think selling low an Emerson was great and don’t currently view today’s Ceci as an improvement. One thing that does make this a little more palletable I’ve heard Ceci is great in the room & I do think that has some value.
You’d have to be delusional to think Ceci would come with a 1st or 2nd. Dude isn’t a pure cap dump like Vlasic would be. Useful defenseman that the Sharks will easily move at the TDL for a 3rd or better depending on his PP utilization this season. Sharks can also re-aquire Emberson if they want or one of the other Oil D when they send someone down to get cap compliant at the beginning of the season. Emberson is not even close to being the best player in the trade. He has exactly 30 games of NHL experience and… Read more »
I didn’t really believe the 1rst, but that was the hype floated around by “insiders”. GMs tend to make bad decisions when not given time to think it through. A second that’s close to a third I would have believed could have been had given the nature of the situation.
Warsofsky … expects 2024 first-overall pick Celebrini to “drive our team” this season … Not crazy about this. Celebrini is 18 and he doesn’t need to drive the bus this season. Granlund needs to lead this team. I hope Celebrini doesn’t get eaten alive. When he’s matched against Kopitar, McDavid, Eichel, he’s going to struggle. Even Leo Carlsson, with his size and 1 year of experience is going to be a major challenge. So will Petterson and JT Miller. Seattle has multiple good centers. That’s just inside the division. If he can hold his own against guys like Kadri (also… Read more »
You need to actually read the article dude. He never said “drive the bus”. He doesn’t mean they’re just going to thrust him into a leadership role. He means that the kid is so self driven that his impact will come naturally. No veteran is going to want to be outworked by a rookie no matter where they were drafted.
“He’s going to be a guy that won’t wear a letter (this season), but he’s going to drive our team just the way he carries himself at such a young age.”
I literally cut and pasted from this article.
Warsofsky … expects 2024 first-overall pick Celebrini to “drive our team” this season
I didn’t get to the longer article yet. Still, I think the bigger point is that Celebrini is going to be in over his head a good bit this season. That’s what happens when 18 year-olds face really good/skilled grown men with years of NHL experience.
I think its guys like Goodrow and Granlund that really need to drive the team. Celebrini is driven, but the vets have figured out a lot of things and hopefully steer him well.
Context is so important…I think SJShorky contrxt of the article is saying that a young kid that works hard plays the right way and will strive to do his best and be the best can be a driving force. When a rookie is one of the hardest working guys it sorta is infectious! This seems to be coach RWs meaning. But your comment on Macklin not being the one to Lead nor be the one expected to lead, is spot on in the context of the head line, teaser, “click bait- sound bite”. And if you just read the paragraph… Read more »
“he doesn’t need to drive the bus this season” quoted from you. No where does he say drive the bus. Jumbo drove the bus, Hertl, EK65, Couture even…. They do NOT expect Celebrini to “drive the bus”.
I posted the actual quote from Wario and it doesn’t infer what your complaint specifies.
You admit to not reading it yet. How about go read it before you post yet another unfounded criticism.