San Jose Sharks
Goodrow Back Skating With Sharks, New Jersey Numbers for Ceci & More
Barclay Goodrow is back in San Jose.
Before this week’s Captain Skate, the last time that Goodrow wore teal on the ice was in Feb. 2020, when the San Jose Sharks traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Since then, Goodrow won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Lightning and signed a six-year contract with the New York Rangers.
Goodrow is back in teal pic.twitter.com/551IEbUV50
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 6, 2024
The Rangers, however, waived the 31-year-old forward in June, and the Sharks scooped him up off waivers with three years at $3.64 million AAV left on his contract.
As it turned out, this was the only way for San Jose to re-acquire Goodrow, who had the Sharks on his 15-Team No-Trade List.
It didn’t seem personal: Goodrow had played in five of the last six Conference Finals, going back to 2019, while the San Jose Sharks had missed the playoffs for five straight seasons and counting.
But the Sharks, valuing Goodrow’s leadership, experience, and two-way game, claimed him off waivers anyway, circumventing the player’s No-Trade List.
Goodrow still hasn’t spoken publicly about the transaction and didn’t today — the San Jose Sharks told San Jose Hockey Now that Goodrow will address the media when training camp begins on Sept. 19 — but all summer, the organization, from GM Mike Grier to free agent signing Tyler Toffoli, stressed that Goodrow was ready to start a new chapter in his career with his first NHL team.
It’s a different role than Goodrow has been accustomed to, but it’s a big job, helping to bring the Sharks back to respectability, and mold top prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith into winning NHL’ers.
It looks like Goodrow is ready to embrace that.
Goodrow (23) was one of 24 playing during Friday’s Captain’s Skate.
Also skating were, including their jersey numbers, Henry Thrun (3), Cody Ceci (4), Nico Sturm (7), development coach Patrick Marleau (12), Quentin Musty (13), Kasper Halttunen (14), Filip Bystedt (18), Fabian Zetterlund (20), Jack Thompson (26), Mackenzie Blackwood (29), Georgi Romanov (31), Mario Ferraro (38), Scott Sabourin (49), Collin Graf (51), Ty Dellandrea (53), Jake Furlong (61), William Eklund (72), Anthony Vincent (76), Shakir Mukhamadullin (85), Carl Grundstrom (91), Jake Walman (96). Goaltender Aaron Dell, sporting an Ontario Reign jersey, and another unidentified player were also on the ice.
Tweets from 2019: Marleau and Goodrow among the many on the ice today for Captain’s Skate pic.twitter.com/FfsnFHkMtA
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 6, 2024
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
How does Musty look?
Curious, why no Celebrini and Smith if Muk was there?
They’re letting the mostly old timers get their legs under them before they come in and boat race them. 🤣
Marleau wearing 12. For some reason, I got chuckle out of that.
Why not take the number no one else can wear?🤣
I have this visual of the guy handing jerseys. Marleau, you take 12 ….
Surprised jumbo didn’t hop in as well 🙂
I’m interested in the Jumbo/Macklin dynamic. Jumbo is the exact sort of player Macklin is going to need to deal with if he’s going to be elite. Really, big, really powerful, really strong, really skilled.
In the division, Kopitar will provide that sort of challenge for a bit longer. Draisitl as well (that was some contract!!), if that’s who he gets matched up against. And of course, Tomas Hertl.
Jumbo can help Macklin a lot to figure out how to play against these bigger, stronger sorts.
This is an interesting take on the dynamic, and I like it. Gives more discussion off ice and chance to dig deeper. Think the living arrangements of Smith and Macklin are really smart. Curious where credit should go, was it a person or group of people? What better mentors, to have at home than two arguably future hall of famers; then add in some really interesting career situations that they share or foreseeably will share. Really a smart decision, that would take many paragraphs to explore.