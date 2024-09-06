Goodrow Back Skating With Sharks, New Jersey Numbers for Ceci & More

Barclay Goodrow is back in San Jose.

Before this week’s Captain Skate, the last time that Goodrow wore teal on the ice was in Feb. 2020, when the San Jose Sharks traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Since then, Goodrow won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Lightning and signed a six-year contract with the New York Rangers.

Goodrow is back in teal pic.twitter.com/551IEbUV50 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 6, 2024

The Rangers, however, waived the 31-year-old forward in June, and the Sharks scooped him up off waivers with three years at $3.64 million AAV left on his contract.

As it turned out, this was the only way for San Jose to re-acquire Goodrow, who had the Sharks on his 15-Team No-Trade List.

It didn’t seem personal: Goodrow had played in five of the last six Conference Finals, going back to 2019, while the San Jose Sharks had missed the playoffs for five straight seasons and counting.

But the Sharks, valuing Goodrow’s leadership, experience, and two-way game, claimed him off waivers anyway, circumventing the player’s No-Trade List.

Goodrow still hasn’t spoken publicly about the transaction and didn’t today — the San Jose Sharks told San Jose Hockey Now that Goodrow will address the media when training camp begins on Sept. 19 — but all summer, the organization, from GM Mike Grier to free agent signing Tyler Toffoli, stressed that Goodrow was ready to start a new chapter in his career with his first NHL team.

It’s a different role than Goodrow has been accustomed to, but it’s a big job, helping to bring the Sharks back to respectability, and mold top prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith into winning NHL’ers.

It looks like Goodrow is ready to embrace that.

Goodrow (23) was one of 24 playing during Friday’s Captain’s Skate.

Also skating were, including their jersey numbers, Henry Thrun (3), Cody Ceci (4), Nico Sturm (7), development coach Patrick Marleau (12), Quentin Musty (13), Kasper Halttunen (14), Filip Bystedt (18), Fabian Zetterlund (20), Jack Thompson (26), Mackenzie Blackwood (29), Georgi Romanov (31), Mario Ferraro (38), Scott Sabourin (49), Collin Graf (51), Ty Dellandrea (53), Jake Furlong (61), William Eklund (72), Anthony Vincent (76), Shakir Mukhamadullin (85), Carl Grundstrom (91), Jake Walman (96). Goaltender Aaron Dell, sporting an Ontario Reign jersey, and another unidentified player were also on the ice.