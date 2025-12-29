San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #39: Askarov Most Wins for Sharks Goalie in 4 Years, Liljegren & Desharnais Update, Chernyshov on 1st NHL Goal
The San Jose Sharks are giving Yaroslav Askarov a chance to be their No. 1 goalie.
Veteran Alex Nedeljkovic, better during training camp, was tapped to be the San Jose Sharks’ opening night starter. The first eight games of the season, Nedeljkovic and Askarov alternated starts.
Since then, Askarov has gotten the call, including Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks, 21 of San Jose’s last 31 games. And he would’ve started more, if he hadn’t got sick during the Sharks’ recent five-game road trip, when he missed three consecutive contests.
The 23-year-old rookie netminder has rewarded San Jose with one of the best months of goaltending in franchise history, an 8-2-0 record and .944 Save % in November. And while December hasn’t been as kind — Askarov has an .870 Save % in December — he’s also gutted out four wins for a 4-4-0 mark.
In all, Askarov has a 13-10-1 record with an .898 Save %. And even with his up-and-down campaign, per Evolving Hockey, Askarov’s +8.1 Goals Saved Above Expected rates as above-average league, 31st of 81 goalies.
Askarov has shown his best, plus he’s learning how to win at the NHL level, so it’s been a thoroughly successful year, so far, for the future of the franchise between the pipes.
If you can believe it, Askarov is the first San Jose Sharks goalie since James Reimer notched 19 in 2021-22 to record more than 12 wins in a season.
Next stop, 20!
The last Sharks goalie with that many victories in a year was Martin Jones’s 36 in 2018-19, also the last time that San Jose qualified for the playoffs.
San Jose Sharks (18-17-3)
Askarov will start and the Sharks will roll with the same line-up that beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Saturday night:
Eklund-Celebrini-Chernyshov
Graf-Wennberg-Toffoli
Skinner-Dellandrea-Gaudette
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Iorio
Askarov
The San Jose Sharks will also deploy the same power play units.
PP1: Klingberg-Eklund-Celebrini-Toffoli-Wennberg
PP2: Orlov-Skinner-Gaudette-Graf-Chernyshov
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now that defenseman Timothy Liljegren (upper-body) is expected to practice tomorrow back in San Jose.
The news, however, isn’t so good for defenseman Vincent Desharnais (upper-body). Hope was that Desharnais would be able to re-join practice right after the holiday break, but Warsofsky still considers the hulking blueliner still week-to-week. Warsofsky will have more of an update after tomorrow.
No update on Will Smith (upper-body), who has previously been ruled out of the line-up until New Year’s. A new update should be provided then.
None of these injured players traveled with the team.
Anaheim Ducks (21-15-2)
Per NHL.com, here’s how the Ducks are projected to line up:
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Mikael Granlund
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Alex Killorn
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks is at 7 PM PT at Honda Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I’m loving that the rivalry with the Ducks is forming again. I’m hoping Reaves can throw some gasoline on the fire by boarding one of their stars and beating up whoever answers the bell. Let’s bring the fire!
Got to Set the tone! Revo plays RW so any of the Ducks LD (all their skilled young D) are fair game on the forecheck. A few hard but legal crunches into the boards early on & they’ll think twice about going into the corners again.
Nah, screw the legal hits. I’m talking about starting a decade long beef. Like a pre-emptive strike. Good men will be lost on both sides, but their blood sacrifice will be honored, and the Sharks will arise victorious. I’m ready to despise the Ducks once again.
https://youtu.be/iEehH1ApFs8?t=60
Reaves already took on Ross Johnston in the second game. They might be looking to tilt again for sure
Edit: I actually love that Reaves hits guys cleanly and if they don’t like it, he uses his fists to convince them of his righteousness
Dude, Reaves gets away with hitting people in the numbers every single game. We saw it for years against the Sharks, but on he’s on our team, so I’m suggesting he go do his thing!
I think Reaves is best at adding that punctuation mark to a winning effort, turning a tough loss into a soul crushing defeat for the other team. I’m talking about embracing the decade of rivalry ahead of us, and creating some animosity between the two teams. Hockey’s more fun when there’s emotions involved!
agreed!
“Puck a Duck” lol
No Frank Vatrano revenge beating tonight but his current stats through 38 games may be sufficient karmic punishment!?
Igor has a little Ivan Drago in him. He has a fair amount of acne, chin hairs, youth, a ton of talent and a bright future as a top line winger for SJS!?
Hope we crush ANA tonight!
Looking forward to watching the Leo vs Mack show tonight. Leo has a couple of old farts on his wings while Mack has SlipperyPete & the Fireworks Factory. I’ll take a repeat of last game pls, 1G-1A each for Mack, Eky & Igor. Ducks 2nd line of Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke could be trouble and having Troy Terry on the 3rd line really balances out their scoring. That being said, Ducks have been smoked 2 out of their last 4 gms 8-3 DAL & 6-1 LAK so they ain’t play their best hockey rn. Nothing better… Read more »
We gotta jump on em and keep the knee on their necks tonight. Gave up a lead at the Tank in Game 2 of the season, the team has a chance to atone for that.
“knee on their necks” is a brutal way to word that. The only time I can remember hearing that phrase is when police murder people with that move. I’m up top calling for hockey violence, but dam that’s a little hardcore.
Metaphorically speaking, of course. Sorry if that triggered you. I don’t want them getting up. Unfortunately, I did not mean we should be nice to them, so there aren’t too many better ways to say “knock em down and keep em down”
😂 Yeah I knew what you meant, just poking at your choice of phrasing. For the record, I just want to watch an intense rivalry game, and there’s no need for a Bertuzzi incident. I’ll walk back my statement and dial it down a little bit before this gets outta hand, and just hope for a feisty win!
Yeah can’t say I’m a fan of that expression. 🙁
Context matters. Honestly, people are soft and need to toughen up in general. I’m not saying I’m happy if I offended people. I’m not. But I am disappointed that people would interpret my comments that way if, in fact, that even happened.
I am not advocating that we should be nice to the Ducks. And if Vatrano gets what is coming to him, even better.
We’re good man! I’m just giving you shit, and assuming we’re all friends here. I feel like there’s like 5-10 of us on here that have been talking Sharks hockey with each other for years now, even through the dark days of a pre-rebuild. You gotta be a die hard fan to be here for that, and it’s gonna be cool one day when they win it all and this small community gets to celebrate together!
You can try and wash it away and say people are soft but if you knew me in person you would know I’m anything but. It’s an offensive phrase because of what’s happened in this country to minorities. Might as well try and wave off saying you hope they lynch Vatrano. They’re similar enough to be offensive. Don’t double down. Say sorry and move on.🙂
Oh come on toughen up, we ain’t talking about police here. If I said let’s crucify the ducks tonight is that bad? It’s sports talk loosen up my friend
Great to see Chernyshov’s English is really improving, it takes quite a lot of bravery to do an interview like that. Seems like a great kid. I always have to laugh that just because he didn’t understand that the Florida sun is more intense than anything in northern Russia, the kid dropped to the Sharks, but hot damn am I happy about that. As an aside, same thing happened to a Canadian coworker of mine. He can go tarps off for weeks in Vancouver, maybe just because the angle of the sunlight is oblique or something, but he once got… Read more »
Igor reeks of stud, impact winger!
I believe good things are in store for Iggy. We’ve lacked someone like him for a while now. He’s a full frontal player with an attack on goal that will let no chance go unfinished. He will only get better…………..
The Ducks 2nd line is trouble and should give the Sharks a wake up call to play defense. I don’t underestimate Anaheim. Their name doesn’t reflect their desire. Good to see them rise. Better to see our Sharks rise, though!!