Sharks Locker Room: Just As Important As Win? Askarov in Loss

NEWARK, N.J. — This could be just as important as the San Jose Sharks earning their first win on Thursday.

Yaroslav Askarov lost 3-1 to the high-octane New Jersey Devils on Friday, but he played his best game of the season, by far, stopping 27-of-29 shots.

Obviously, when it comes to the Sharks, much rides on top prospect Askarov. San Jose traded the equivalent of two first-round picks for the 23-year-old in the summer of 2024, and he is expected, let’s not mince words, to be the future in goal.

But maybe those hefty expectations have been, to some degree, the problem, at least early on?

“Maybe it’s the outside perspective [that] he needs to carry the world on his shoulders, and he’s probably feeling that pressure a little bit,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said this morning.

Askarov had struggled in his previous three starts, posting an .838 Save %. As of Oct. 23, per Evolving Hockey, his -3.19 Goals Saved Above Expected was seventh-worst in the NHL (of 66 goalies).

It’s just three games, but Askarov had been one of the worst goalies in the league so far this season.

GSAx, by the way, measures how many goals a goaltender has saved versus expected: So Askarov’s -3.19 suggested that he had made about three less saves than an average netminder would’ve against the similar shot quality.

But with one exemplary effort, the 23-year-old netminder wiped out most of that deficit with a +2.15 GSAx performance at Prudential Center.

Hopefully, this is Askarov finding his way out of the darkness. He’s a rookie, this is his first full-time gig in the NHL, so ups and downs are to be expected.

But it’s nice to see the best of the supremely-talented goalie, finally, this season.

“I was stuck with myself as well. Still no idea what’s [going on] with me before,” Askarov acknowledged, in an upbeat mood, after his bounceback effort. “I know I wasn’t playing great before. But today, it’s a new day, and this was a good game. Just trying to keep it going and be solid.”

Yaroslav Askarov

Askarov, on what felt good about his game tonight:

Pretty much everything. Stationary [position]. Hands were good. Felt overall, more confident.

Askarov, on if he was feeling the weight of having to be the No. 1 guy:

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on the San Jose Sharks’ struggles in the second period:

Too many penalties. That was the name of the game.

We got to keep our sticks down. We’re gotta keep our legs moving. We have to understand where we are in shifts and manage those situations.

Warsofsky, on Askarov:

He was good. Made some unbelievable saves. That’s a confidence booster for him.

William Eklund

Eklund, on the Sharks maybe needing to play more basic in the second period:

I think so. Get more shots to the net. Obviously, playing them back-to-back, it’s not going to feel the best today. Getting some more pucks to the net and getting guys at the net, that’s going to create scoring chances.

Eklund, on Askarov:

He was great…Asky, he was phenomenal.

Jeff Skinner

Skinner, on Collin Graf:

He’s a good player, got a lot of skill. Probably gets overlooked a little bit, but makes really good plays, really smart, smart player. Always in the right spot. Obviously, still a young guy, so he’s going to continue to improve.