How Does Panarin Fit (or Not Fit) Sharks? (+)

EDMONTON — Does Artemi Panarin fit the San Jose Sharks?

San Jose Hockey Now reported on Wednesday that the Sharks had inquired about Panarin, and that the pending UFA winger would be willing to sign an extension with San Jose.

Let’s talk about off the ice first, then on the ice.

In Apr. 2025, the Athletic reported that Panarin and MSG Sports had reached a settlement with a former New York Rangers employee, who accused Panarin of sexual assault in Dec. 2023.

Panarin allegedly pinned the employee down on his hotel bed, before she pushed him off and left the room.

The settlement included a nondisclosure agreement and no admission of wrongdoing from Panarin.

These are serious allegations, and something for San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier to address if he does indeed acquire Panarin.

What about Panarin on the ice?

SJHN reached out to two NHL scouts, neither with the Sharks or Rangers, and two other league sources, to share their thoughts on the player. Is the 34-year-old still an elite winger? Does his play style fit the San Jose Sharks?

Also, if you’re Grier, what’s a good price to pay for Panarin?