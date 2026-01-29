San Jose Sharks
Sharks Have Inquired About Panarin, Star Winger Would Sign Extension With San Jose
VANCOUVER — The San Jose Sharks certainly aren’t acting like they’re in a rebuild anymore.
San Jose Hockey Now has learned that the Sharks have inquired about pending UFA winger Artemi Panarin — and that the New York Rangers star would be willing to sign an extension with San Jose.
Panarin, already told by the Rangers that they wouldn’t be re-signing him, was pulled from the New York line-up tonight for roster management purposes, meaning that they’re protecting him from injury, for the purposes of a trade. He’s not expected to play again, at least for the Blueshirts, before the Olympic break.
Panarin has a No-Movement Clause in his current contract, but according to Chris Johnston, an extension could get him to waive his NMC in a trade.
All this doesn’t mean that a Panarin trade to the San Jose Sharks is close.
There’s sure to be lots of competition for the offensive wizard, who, even at 34 years old, is still a point-per-game producer. “Breadman” has 19 goals and 57 points in 52 games this season.
In an illustrious 11-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Rangers, the 6-foot-0 Russian has 321 goals and 927 points in just 804 games. He won the Calder Trophy in 2016 and was an NHL First-Team All-Star in 2020 and 2024.
The San Jose Sharks currently hold the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. Led by emerging superstar Macklin Celebrini, they’ve been surging, winning 14 of their last 22 games.
Last week, they surprised the hockey world by acquiring pending UFA winger Kiefer Sherwood.
Could they shock the hockey world by swinging a deal for Panarin?
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Please no
Even setting aside any moral objections our perfect fan base would put forth, I can’t see how this can be the right move for the team unless the cost is quite reasonable in terms of assets going the other way, which it wouldn’t be, and unless the term of an extension were fairly limited, which it probably also wouldn’t be. I’d rather keep the powder dry for defense, and if the team is extending Sherwood, it’s just going to be too much on offense. Graf, Celebrini and Smith all due extensions this year, and some other expensive pieces in the… Read more »
I agree. Btw, I haven’t been able to figure out the “keeping the powder dry” phrase. Seems like the making of a good riddle.
The first place my mind goes to is maybe something about snowboarding (like maybe the rain messes up the fresh powder, or the powder is only fresh for one ride, and then it’s wet after you ride on it).
It’s means gun powder. In the old days with muskets, you had to keep the gun powder dry or it wouldn’t ignite to shoot the gun.
Oh that makes more sense! I was not expecting to run into people here with such knowledge of antique weapons. Y’all are a fountain of knowledge.
You keep the powder dry so it’s ready when you actually want to shoot.
Also. I thought he wasn’t good in the playoffs…?
I didn’t like trading for Sherwood, so I bet you could imagine how I’d feel about trading for Panarin. I’m just going to refuse to believe it. He’s still really good but draining even more assets for a 34 year old winger when the d-core is still super weak is something that could legitimately hurt the team a few years from now when they are a legit cup contender.
He’s too old AND we’re already at capacity for F shortness, if that’s a word.
Trade Sherwood for him, if he will sign a two year extension at 7.5 per. Get a pick back too
Panarin is not going to sign a 2×7.5 deal and you’re not getting him and a pick for Sherwood.
Maybe they’re going to go 5 forwards at 5on5?
NOOOOO!!!
I dunno how to do gifs on here but my reaction is Young Frankenstein “Oh! No thanks!”
You can click the box in the bottom right corner when commenting. Also, I don’t have gifs just sitting around waiting to use, so I just Google search something with word GIF at the end, a bunch pop up, and I save the image. Then it’s available to use immediately as long as the file isn’t huge
Here you go!
I guess tbf I’d need to know the trade cost and the terms of an extension, but it’s hard to imagine that any of those details would make this sound like a good idea. One curiosity – possible it would be part of a bigger deal to also include Schneider?
Any and all trade assets need to be saved for the defenseman we need. We don’t need anymore forwards. Come on Mike!!
Panarin on a second line would be cup winning depth at F
This has to be a purposeful BS rumor from the Rangers designed to get a team like the LA Kings (who really want Panarin) to up the ante to land him. There’s no way the Sharks would take on Panarin when they already have a younger, better version of a playmaking/scoring winger in the form of Will Smith.
Maybe if Grier helps with this smokescreen, Drury parts with Schneider for, say, Kurashev, Leddy retained, and a low pick
Interesting take, I wonder if it’s true. Is LA in a position to do trade a 1st and top prospect? At first thought, I’d think that maybe the Kings would do something stupid like that, only to still miss the playoffs
I don’t know about better. Smith is propped up a little by Celly right now. Panarin drives the bus.
Please no, I don’t want him anywhere near our players,female staff or WAGs. A few years ago he was in Hot water : NY Rangers’ Panarin, MSG reportedly made settlement payments after employee made sexual assault allegations. You don’t “settle” if you didn’t do something. So PLEASE for the love of god NO . Any SJS can do tesearch in case they don’t believe it. There are so many reports about it.
I don’t want him with the sharks.
Holy shit, Whaaat? How about the defense? Are the bringing back EK65 too?