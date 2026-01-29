Sharks Have Inquired About Panarin, Star Winger Would Sign Extension With San Jose

VANCOUVER — The San Jose Sharks certainly aren’t acting like they’re in a rebuild anymore.

San Jose Hockey Now has learned that the Sharks have inquired about pending UFA winger Artemi Panarin — and that the New York Rangers star would be willing to sign an extension with San Jose.

Panarin, already told by the Rangers that they wouldn’t be re-signing him, was pulled from the New York line-up tonight for roster management purposes, meaning that they’re protecting him from injury, for the purposes of a trade. He’s not expected to play again, at least for the Blueshirts, before the Olympic break.

Panarin has a No-Movement Clause in his current contract, but according to Chris Johnston, an extension could get him to waive his NMC in a trade.

All this doesn’t mean that a Panarin trade to the San Jose Sharks is close.

There’s sure to be lots of competition for the offensive wizard, who, even at 34 years old, is still a point-per-game producer. “Breadman” has 19 goals and 57 points in 52 games this season.

In an illustrious 11-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Rangers, the 6-foot-0 Russian has 321 goals and 927 points in just 804 games. He won the Calder Trophy in 2016 and was an NHL First-Team All-Star in 2020 and 2024.

The San Jose Sharks currently hold the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. Led by emerging superstar Macklin Celebrini, they’ve been surging, winning 14 of their last 22 games.

Last week, they surprised the hockey world by acquiring pending UFA winger Kiefer Sherwood.

Could they shock the hockey world by swinging a deal for Panarin?