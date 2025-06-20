San Jose Sharks
Frondell Mixtape: What Are Draft Experts Saying About Possible Sharks’ Pick?
Anton Frondell is emerging as a possible pick to be the No. 2 selection of the 2025 Draft.
While Michael Misa is still the clubhouse leader to go to the San Jose Sharks at No. 2, San Jose Hockey Now heard at the Combine that center Frondell could also be a candidate.
“There is a notable section of the league,” Corey Pronman of The Athletic reported on Thursday, “that prefers Frondell to Misa currently.”
Anton Frondell killed it at the Combine, excelling in both his interviews and fitness tests.
The 6-foot-1 also has a huge shot, perhaps the best in the Draft.
Frondell enjoyed a banner campaign as an 18-year-old playing amongst men in Allsvenskan. He did have a tough U-18’s.
Here’s what the San Jose Sharks could be getting in Frondell.
Courtesy of Matt Meagher — follow Matt on Twitter and YouTube — here’s his Frondell mixtape:
Also, here’s what some of the top Draft experts are saying about the 6-foot-1 pivot.
Elite Prospects: “ ‘He’s 100 percent [Anton] Lundell. Which is fine! He’s no [Aleksander Barkov]. Picking him over the OHL kids would be a big mistake. I’d have six OHL kids ahead of him.’ ”
Chris Peters, FloHockey: “He is committed to two-way ability and physicality to impose his will on games. Which is why a lot of us were perplexed as to why we didn’t see that regularly with his own age group.”
Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: “Frondell finished with one of the most productive seasons by a U-18 player in Allsvenskan history despite missing time with injuries.”
Craig Button, TSN: “I think Michael Misa and Anton Frondell have kind of, in my view, separated themselves [among the centers].”
Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey: “He does so many of the little things well; things not consistently measured by offensive production.”
Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: “Both [Frondell and Caleb Desnoyers] are very well-liked and crushed their combine interviews.”
Corey Pronman, The Athletic: “He has the potential to be a very good all-around top-six center even if he’s often played wing this season.”
Jason Bukala, Sportsnet: “He arguably has the best one-timer from the weak side flank on the power play in the draft class.”
The heat around Porter Martone to be the San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 pick has faded. But regardless, he’s the next mixtape!
The pick has got to be Misa or Trade down for Mrtka who fills a huge organizational need as an RHD with size and a high ceiling.
I’m not super high on Mrtka, but if it’s not Misa and they don’t trade out… I cannot be held responsible for what I might yell out if this happens.
martone clears
frondell should be a good player. Had we fallen to 3, I’d be strongly considering him.
but not at 2 over Misa. That’s a mistake.
Yeah, I said I would rage if they took Desnoyer. I need to have a plan in place to have the wife handcuff me and lead me out of the Sharks Tank next week if they take this guy at #2.
did very good in fitness testing so would assume the extra 8 lbs (over his listed weight) he weighed at the combine (204 lbs) was muscle and not fat like Ryabkin, who came to the combine as an overweight fatty.
Why are you so anti-Russian, Dmitri?
(That was a joke)
This section is referred to by the other section of the league as “The Dumb Section.”
I feel like after the Sharks make their pick at 2, I’ll either be disappointed (not Misa) or relieved (Misa). The waiting process is taking the joy out of it.
Seriously… Wake me up in a week. And I trust Grier a whole lot. But I really just want to take Misa and call it a day. Plenty of time to get cute with the rest of this offseason.
I’d be disappointed if the #2 selection is anyone other than Misa or Shaefer, should the Isles either pass on Schaefer or if CHI trades up to the 1 spot and takes Misa. There hasn’t been any F in the presented mixtapes that, IMO, matches the level of Misa’s play. Building potential depth down the middle with 3 guys who are generally in the same age range could set the team up for years.
C’mon 6/27…