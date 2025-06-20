Frondell Mixtape: What Are Draft Experts Saying About Possible Sharks’ Pick?

Anton Frondell is emerging as a possible pick to be the No. 2 selection of the 2025 Draft.

While Michael Misa is still the clubhouse leader to go to the San Jose Sharks at No. 2, San Jose Hockey Now heard at the Combine that center Frondell could also be a candidate.

“There is a notable section of the league,” Corey Pronman of The Athletic reported on Thursday, “that prefers Frondell to Misa currently.”

Anton Frondell killed it at the Combine, excelling in both his interviews and fitness tests.

The 6-foot-1 also has a huge shot, perhaps the best in the Draft.

Frondell enjoyed a banner campaign as an 18-year-old playing amongst men in Allsvenskan. He did have a tough U-18’s.

Here’s what the San Jose Sharks could be getting in Frondell.

Courtesy of Matt Meagher here's his Frondell mixtape:

Also, here’s what some of the top Draft experts are saying about the 6-foot-1 pivot.

Elite Prospects: “ ‘He’s 100 percent [Anton] Lundell. Which is fine! He’s no [Aleksander Barkov]. Picking him over the OHL kids would be a big mistake. I’d have six OHL kids ahead of him.’ ”

Chris Peters, FloHockey: “He is committed to two-way ability and physicality to impose his will on games. Which is why a lot of us were perplexed as to why we didn’t see that regularly with his own age group.”

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: “Frondell finished with one of the most productive seasons by a U-18 player in Allsvenskan history despite missing time with injuries.”

Craig Button, TSN: “I think Michael Misa and Anton Frondell have kind of, in my view, separated themselves [among the centers].”

Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey: “He does so many of the little things well; things not consistently measured by offensive production.”

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: “Both [Frondell and Caleb Desnoyers] are very well-liked and crushed their combine interviews.”

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: “He has the potential to be a very good all-around top-six center even if he’s often played wing this season.”

Jason Bukala, Sportsnet: “He arguably has the best one-timer from the weak side flank on the power play in the draft class.”

