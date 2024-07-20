San Jose Hockey Now Is 4! Subscriber Giveaway + AMA!

It’s the fourth anniversary of San Jose Hockey Now!

Thank you, San Jose Sharks fans, for supporting my coverage of your favorite team.

It’s been a long road, but things are finally looking up for the franchise!

I appreciate you making SJHN your stop for San Jose Sharks coverage through the lean years, and hope you’ll be there as the Sharks rise from the deep.

I especially appreciate those of you who subscribe to San Jose Hockey Now and contribute to my travel.

I couldn’t do what I do without you. Seriously, there is no SJHN without you.

There are two main ways that I make a living with SJHN.

First, it’s the necessary evil of the business, chasing clicks, views, that kind of stuff.

SJHN is a 24/7 Sharks’ news site, so everything’s gotta be covered, big and small. I try to do that in a responsible way, I hope I succeed, and thank you for reading.

Your clicks translate to ad money…but that’s neither steady nor reliable. So honestly, I don’t pay as much attention to it.

What’s reliable? What can I count on?

Second, and it’s where SJHN stands out, it’s the support from you, the subscribers.

That’s a contract between you and I, that I give you work that you can’t get anywhere, stories worth paying for.

It’s the backbone of SJHN, money that matters, and I literally wouldn’t be here otherwise.

I love my job, and I couldn’t do it without you — thanks for believing in me to do it.

As a small token of my appreciation, I’d like to celebrate the fourth anniversary of San Jose Hockey Now with something just for subscribers.

How about Joe Thornton, William Eklund, Joe Pavelski, and Patrick Marleau autographs?

I’m giving away these four cards to four subscribers on the next episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast. I will randomly select four subscribers.

Let’s also try a fun, different way for you to get the answers to your San Jose Sharks questions.

I’m going to do a private Zoom AMA on Sunday, July 21 from 8-9 PM PT just for subscribers.

Want an invite? Just e-mail sjhockeynow@gmail.com!

Please include the e-mail address that you subscribe with, so I can confirm your subscription, and I’ll send you the Zoom meeting invite.

And if you haven’t subscribed? What are you waiting for? Use code “SHENG10” to get $10 off an annual subscription, which gives you access to all National Hockey Now paywalled stories, from Colorado to Pittsburgh to more.

Excited to chat with you all tomorrow!