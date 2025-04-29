SJHN Daily: Joe Will on Poturalski Perhaps Leaving for KHL, Eklunds Celebrate Promotion

Is Andrew Poturalski headed to the KHL?

Match TV seems sure that the just-named AHL MVP, who led the league with 73 points this year, is joining Avangard Omsk next season.

The San Jose Barracuda’s No. 1 center is under contract with the San Jose Sharks for the 2025-26 season, so he’ll need the organization’s approval to break that agreement.

The 31-year-old center is the perfect KHL target: He is due to make $800K in the NHL or $500K in the AHL next season. That’s an excellent AHL figure, but the KHL can certainly pay more than that.

Barracuda GM Joe Will issued this statement to San Jose Hockey Now: “Our sole focus is on our current pursuit of the Calder Cup and helping Andrew return to our line-up as soon as possible.”

SJHN has reached out to Poturalski’s representation.

San Jose is currently getting ready for their second-round showdown with the Colorado Eagles, set to begin on May 2 at Tech CU Arena.

Poturalski has been out since Mar. 28 with a lower-body injury, but there’s hope that he can return to help the Cuda on their playoff run.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Matt Davis speaks on signing with the San Jose Barracuda, life as a smaller goaltender, his cousin Dillon Brooks (of Houston Rockets fame) and more.

Which San Jose Sharks players did Ethan Cardwell watch and learn from this season?

Takeaways from the San Jose Barracuda‘s first series of the playoffs, a victory over the Ontario Reign.

Yaroslav Askarov discusses why he enjoyed working with Mackenzie Blackwood. Who will his next goalie partner be on the San Jose Sharks?

Who do the Sharks want Filip Bystedt to learn from?

Andrew Poturalski discusses his AHL MVP season with the Barracuda, the birth of his third child, and the origin of Barracuda playoff motto, “Be a Pig”.

How did Igor Chernyshov look in his first couple games with the Barracuda?

Other Sharks News…

Sam Dickinson is still making an impact for the London Knights, now in the Western Conference Finals:

KNIGHTS STRIKE FIRST😍⚔️@LondonKnights Veteran Landon Sim tips in a shot by Sam Dickinson (#TheFutureIsTeal), and just like that they take the lead 1-0!#OHLPlayoffs | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/OdZFr85FiP — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 28, 2025

Dickinson also earned some hardware as well:

Yaroslav Askarov is dominating in the playoffs:

Congratulations to the #SJBarracuda on eliminating the Reign from the #CalderCup Playoffs. Yaroslav Askarov stats thus far: 2 GP, 120 Mins

46svs/47sog

0.50 GAA, .979 sv%#TealBitesBack | #TheFutureisTeal https://t.co/hwHKMxkbzw pic.twitter.com/zwAXkTK3li — San Jose Sharks History (@sjsharkshistory) April 27, 2025

🩷New Baby 'Cuda💙 Congratulations to the Carlsson and Poturalski families on welcoming new family members! Nash Andrew Poturalski arrived on April 24 at 7:49 pm weighing in at 8 lbs. 6 oz., 20 inches long. Lovisa Linnéa Carlsson arrived on April 25, at 5:13 am, weighing in at… pic.twitter.com/crW3MCAwQV — x – SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 28, 2025

Marc-Edouard Vlasic sat down with Brodie Brazil.

President Jonathan Becher speaks with Andrea Sala from Sharks Facts & Stats.

Victor Eklund was in tears after helping Djurgardens gain promotion to the SHL. Older brother William Eklund was on hand, that’s him in the cap.

Around the NHL…

Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins go their separate ways. It sounds like ex-San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, who joined the Pens as an assistant, is still being evaluated.

Five candidates for the Boston Bruins‘ next head coach.

📣 TRUPPSLÄPP 👑👑👑

😍 Kan vara den mäktigaste Betano Hockey Games-truppen vi någonsin skådat! Vem längtar du mest efter att få se i Tre Kronor-tröjan?

Läs mer 👉 https://t.co/jWfKbn8bea pic.twitter.com/2LEmZlSgN9 — Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) April 26, 2025

Gabriel Landeskog is overcoming the odds with the Colorado Avalanche.

Jon Cooper and Paul Maurice had some back-and-forth.

A deal well earned 👊 congratulations to O2K client @Oasizwiesblatt7 on signing a 3 year, AHL contract with the @mkeadmirals!#milhockey pic.twitter.com/nbePuQJrHb — O2K Sports Management (@o2ksports) April 28, 2025

Does Mathew Barzal want out of the New York Islanders?

David Carle pulled himself out of the Chicago Blackhawks’ coaching search.

Brandon Hagel was injured as the Florida Panthers took a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 1980 US Olympic Team is on the verge of earning the Congressional Gold Medal.

The finalists for the Vezina Trophy were named.