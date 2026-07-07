“He’s always known what he is as a player, which isn’t always the case for young kids.”

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier spoke highly of new acquisition Andre Gasseau recently.

The Boston Bruins’ 2021 seventh-rounder put up just under a point-per-game in his first three years at Boston College. Last season, the 6-foot-4 forward notched six goals and 23 points in 23 games, also captaining the Eagles.

After his senior year, Gasseau was unlikely to sign with the Bruins. Grier dealt 2026 picks No. 104 and No. 157 for Gasseau and No. 120. The 23-year-old signed his two-year entry-level contract on Jul. 1.

The 6-foot-4 forward’s college scoring rate doesn’t jump off the page, but Grier and Gasseau know that won’t be his role.

“We like the character, the compete level, think he has a chance to be a really good bottom-six player in the league,” Grier said. “Really good size, strong on the puck, plays both sides, skates well, really good around the net.”

At San Jose Sharks development camp, the Garden Grove, CA native talked about his trade back west, his play style, and the leadership qualities that he’ll add to the Sharks or San Jose Barracuda.

“Big body, strong on the puck,” Cuda head coach John McCarthy said of Gasseau. “We’re doing the puck protection [drills] yesterday, and the coaches were leaning on him. He’s strong, he’s big. I actually think he moves pretty well too, and he made some nice plays out there.”

Gasseau, on his initial reaction to the trade:

It was awesome. I think, ultimately, coming back home is always great. Just super-excited to be in the Sharks organization. Can’t wait to get started.

Gasseau, on what happened with him and the Bruins:

When we got closer to after my season, just looking at different options, the Sharks were always in the [spotlight] there for me. They’re on the uprise, so I was just super excited to sign here.

Gasseau, on the San Jose Sharks really wanting him:

Means a lot. Through that process, just [felt] like, they really wanted me. Felt that connection right off the bat. Whether that’s the ‘Cuda or the Sharks, I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win, and keep developing.

Gasseau, on when he realized he was suited for a bottom-six role:

Obviously, everyone wants to be in the top-six. I know my skill-set, know what I’m good at. Need to keep working on the skating and the stickhandling and stuff like that, but I think my strengths can really contribute to a bottom-six, that’s how I’m going to make my living…

A little bit before college, I think [it’s] the players you play with. I was lucky enough to play with [Cutter Gauthier] and [Will Smith] and all those guys, so I took from that.

But at the end of the day, I think I’m best suited for the third, fourth line. Play against the top players, kill penalties, win face-offs, do whatever it takes. So, kind of cliche, but it is what it is.

Gasseau, on being a leader at BC and in the future:

I was lucky enough to be kind of co-captain with Brady Berard and Lukas Gustafsson, so [we] all pulled the same rope. [As far as] qualities as of a leader, it takes the whole team. I was lucky enough to be a great part of a great group, and so I’m just looking to bring that experience here. Obviously there’s going to be older guys than me on the ‘Cuda and the Sharks, and so I’m just learning off of them as well.

Gasseau, on if he’s usually been a leader on his teams:

Not always. I think [it] kind of started in juniors. You play with older guys and you pick up things here and there. [Development] camps as well. Guys that know me, I’m more of a lead by action kind of guy. I’ll speak when I have to, but there’s always going to be those guys that rile the guys up, and [are] more vocal, but I like to lead by action.