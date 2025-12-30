San Jose Sharks
Sharks Win 5-4: Celebrini Scores 3 Points, Comes Back From Deflected Puck Scare
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.
Mario Ferraro and Macklin Celebrini and Igor Chernyshov and William Eklund and Zack Ostapchuk scored, and the Sharks pulled it out 5-4.
Period 1
1 in: Between Iorio who pinches and Skinner who’s supposed to cover, somebody was supposed to stay back. Ducks race out to 2-on-1 because of too many Sharks low, Dickinson does discourage pass, and Askarov able to shrug off shooter Terry.
3 in: Celebrini with a casual spin-o-rama feed to Chernyshov in front of Dostal. Big save.
9 in: Ducks 9-3 shots to start, somewhat expected, as Anaheim was throttled by Los Angeles last game. Askarov weathering it so far. Sharks need to manage puck better.
Ferraro goal: Two great passes in that sequence. Gaudette under duress in DZ, doesn’t just cough it up, he clears it, but a well-intentioned clear that Wennberg can skate into. Wennberg beats Helleson to the puck, great vision, knows where Ferraro is going, spins, which shakes Helleson, and surprises Granlund who was supposed to have Ferraro. Alley oop!
6 left: Dickinson under duress, sweet backhand pass up the middle to Celebrini. Those are the skill plays that he can make. He’s been under a lot of pressure so far tonight, think he’s held up decent. This is good learning for him vs. World Juniors.
Terry goal: After a good puck-moving decision seconds ago to give it to Celebrini, Askarov gets in trouble behind the net, Nesterenko forces turnover, Terry has open net. Mayers says Celebrini gave Askarov a pad tap afterwards, good on him; Askarov has played so well tonight. Looks like Askarov made his own trouble there, he looked like he had a pass to Orlov available, but he second-guessed himself. It was a fire drill after that.
3 left: Askarov gets one back, fantastic toe save on Skinner own goal deflection. San Jose Sharks were behind the play after a high turnover at the end of their power play, Duck jumps on for an odd-man.
2 left: Ostapchuk centering pass to Graf a beaut, like to see that. Sharks string together a couple solid shifts. Askarov’s going to get a lot of flak for his miscue, and hey, he should, but remember, Ducks probably leading period, they’ve got 13-5 shots, without him.
Celebrini goal: Last minute, double-shift your best player. Love this strategy. And wow, it was Celebrini at wing who forced the turnover, Granlund too casual skating it out? Celebrini just ate him up. Toffoli finds Wennberg entering. Then Trouba drifted too high toward the blueline, Celebrini just blew by him. Great pass by Wennberg, and Celebrini able to get just enough on the one-timer. Just fantastic hockey from one of the best players in the world.
Period 2
3 in: Good decision by Mukhamadullin to look off Celebrini, and sift a shot through that almost leads to an open rebound putback.
5 in: I didn’t watch Skinner enough in his prime, so dunno if he’s lost a tick of speed. I know he was never a burner. But Klingberg just fed him a lovely stretch pass, and Skinner couldn’t hit the hole with enough authority to get a good shot off. Not expecting him to bust out on a breakaway, but a good long-distance shot from him is still dangerous. I also wonder if he’s still dealing with something, his shot rate, I bet, was higher before his injury.
Chernyshov goal: Dickinson steps up to create the turnover. Trouba again, he steps up on Celebrini, no support behind him. Chernyshov wide-0pen for a pass that Celebrini saw a mile away.
Mukhamadullin penalty: Ducks pouring it on since Chernyshov goal though. Askarov almost gave another one way off a bad handle, but he’s also been giant in net. San Jose Sharks need to calm down, get back to playing the right way. They’re riding high off Mack and Ask and need to be better. Hopefully, a good PK will get them back on track.
9 left: Back-to-back blocks by Orlov then Goodrow to finish off Ducks power play. That’s huge.
Eklund goal: Celebrini just took it from Helleson, then passed it past him to Eklund. Eklund one-timer! Against-the-grain pass that Eklund loves so well, Celebrini just pulled it off. You just have to marvel at Celebrini. This is willing his team to victory. If Celebrini cramming for the Olympic team, I think he’s going to get an A++++. Ridiculous effort tonight.
6 left: Good job by Dellandrea then Gaudette, both got caught low in OZ, Ducks had a 3-on-2, to catch up defensively.
Gauthier goal: Off Celebrini’s first major offensive mistake of the night? His stretch pass to Chernyshov was intercepted. Terry shot-pass to Gauthier, who deflects it, Dickinson can’t contain him. Reminder, despite the heroics, skate and play the right way.
3 left: Klingberg doesn’t do that. Granted, not enough help close to him, but he goes for the stretch pass. Ducks F1 eats him up, finds the cross-slot one-timer, that Askarov stops.
1 left: San Jose Sharks get a little lucky. Celebrini line changes maybe a little early, Ducks quick-up 3-on-2, but Terry off-side?
Goodrow and Ostapchuk combine on 2-on-1 to end period, big Mrazek save.
Period 3
Mintyukov goal: This was coming. San Jose Sharks haven’t started this period responsibly. Ferraro dump/area pass, appreciate what he’s trying, but Eklund can’t influence it on the forecheck, so it’s just a turnover. Leads to counterattack and Gauthier beats Celebrini with cross-slot pass.
About 7 minutes to go, Celebrini back on the bench.
Ostapchuk goal: Good, basic hockey, what the fourth line has done all year. Goodrow gets it in deep, behind the defense. Dickinson pinching stops the rim out. Then the line goes to work, Goodrow low-to-high pass to Iorio, who fires it, and Ostapchuk tips it home. His first as a Shark.
Terry goal: 6-on-5, Ducks go for early empty net pull, and it works out, outnumbering Sharks down low.
Jesus Christ. I know they don’t ask how, they ask how many but they do care about 13 SOG lmao. That was entirely too nerve wracking with Macklin’s eye and, you know, everything else. Jesus Christ. Sharks please let my blood pressure go down.
Just win….baby!!!
Sharks absolutely stole that one. Ducks are a couple years ahead of us in their rebuild and it’s shown in our two games against them. They’ve completely dominated play both games. Outshot us 44-23 in our first game and outshot us 43-13 tonight.
Just win…baby!!!
Definitely ahead of the Sharks in the rebuild. A bit deeper up front, well ahead on the blue line. Both teams with good young goalies. With the Ducks, they’ve got bigger players, too. Sennecke, Carlsson, Helleson, LaCombe, Moore Both teams have meaningful prospects, the Ducks have a couple bigger guys on the way with Solberg on D and McQueen up front. Rumors have Mintyukov on the trade market. Liked what I saw from him this game. That said, its a sellers’ market and he still has that ‘top-10 pick’ pedigree, so someone would need to pay up to get him.… Read more »
Damn, great hockey knowledge! I love reading posts like this.
And yes, The Ducks are a huge team. Which is why this is an impressive win for the Sharks. Outplayed but won.
Ducks were entering our zone all night like we were not on the ice. We need to look at D gap control and F backcheck. Urgency from ducks on L2 streak was as expected.
Good timing on portrait photo shoot for Team Canada.
Just win…baby!!!
Jamaal Mayer is a tough listen, not getting better. I like the idea of different voices but he’s struggling.
Regardless of the announcing, great win for
the sharks. What a fun 3rd period
Awesome win, Actually an outstanding win!
I think Jamaal does quite well in place of Drew. My 2 cent…..btw, Just win baby. 😉
I think Mayers brings balance and is great as compliment to Alan Hoshida, but yeah it’s not the same dynamic when he’s on with Randy. I think the veteran perspective isn’t quite needed with someone like Randy who was involved with the team when it was still just a pizza-feuled idea. The broadcast is at its best when Randy has someone to joke around with and bounce jokes off of and encourage his tomfoolery
NBC Sports California has an agenda, for example, they have Jenny Cavnar serving as the broadcaster for the A’s baseball games. I miss Drew Remenda serving as the expert commentator. He enhances the games.
Not quite sure what your point is here.
Drew has been the color commentator for at LEAST 95% of the games this year.
And yes….he enhances the games when he’s working the booth with Randy.
Sharks have won a lot of games this year when they were outshot. But this may be the most ridiculous example yet.
Well, a win is a win. Take what you can get.
Coming into tonight they had two wins when being outshot 39-23 (Colorado and Florida) so tonight was definitely on another level though they almost beat the Ducks earlier this year (lost the lead in the last minute and lost in OT) while being outshot 44-23.
Just….you know!
Ostapchuk has been really good! Iorio has been turning a corner it seems as well.
Leaning towards wanting to see the Sharks extend Wennberg a couple of years after the last few and can’t wait to see next steps Graf and Chernyshov take.
100%
I’m a huge Shov fan. I think he will make more of a difference than any of us realize.
Yeah, I think if the return on Wennberg isn’t really good, like better than just a late 1st good, I’m leaning toward bringing him back for a couple years, too. But I am interested in accumulating more assets to maximize our chances to get that 1D we desperately need. There’s even the possibility we can have our cake and eat it too by trading him and then re-signing him when he’s a UFA. Probably could have gotten Granlund for the contract Anaheim gave him, but Grier chose a different direction, which I’m ok with. But you can make cases for… Read more »
If a scout watched tonite’s game to evaluate Wennberg, the return will be quite good.
Side note, my wife looked at him once and said he belongs on the cover of GQ. So in this house, he’s known as the GQ guy.
He really is stupidly handsome.
Fun game to watch. Sharks massively outplayed, but Celebrini creates on another level and that equalizes a lot.
If it hadn’t been for his puck play, Askarov coulda deserved a star. The good news, this is a rare game where the Sharks survived that sort of goalie mishap. Up ’til now, not sure that had happened yet this season.
If I’m GMMG, I call the teams who scouted tonite’s game about Mario and Wennberg. Its a sellers’ market and that was a strong game for both. Selling high in a sellers’ market is the right plan for this team.
Selling Mario and/or Wenny should only be done if the offers are too good to refuse. Both are bridge players that can help the Sharks build towards a championship team. Will they be on said Sharks SC team? Maybe, maybe not but if both want to sign short term deals, why not keep them until this DeathStar is fully armed and operational.
I keep coming back to my motto for the Sharks: sell high.
The bigger issue, and its pretty universal agreement up here, is doing what it takes to make the major upgrade on the blue line.
Which means the Sharks will need to give to get. ‘Giving to get’ means selling on players who are playing well. Not sure there’s a good way around that, selling guys who aren’t good won’t get you very far.
Exactly. Can’t get sentimental if you want to win in this league. We don’t even need to bring up Vegas. Look at how Panthers shipped out Huberdeau after a career season for Tkachuk with no hesitation.
I doubt either one will take a contract like a bridge player. Wennberg especially is 31 and has a family. Most NHL players in that position want term and trade protection.
Everybody is emotional now and wants to keep him. But the emotions might run the other way in another 2 or 3 years.
Listen to when the Sharks score in these game highlights from ANA.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3a4X_XNeTqg
You can hear a very LOUD cheer every time the Sharks scores.
Well done Sharks Territory! You really showed out in ANA!
Cherry cherry baby! What’s that now 6 points in 6 games?
Asky is not a goalie he’s a storyteller. Gawddamn.
Only watched the highlights, Wenny looked really nice. Happy for Chucky. All around nice finishing by the boys.