Sharks Win 5-4: Celebrini Scores 3 Points, Comes Back From Deflected Puck Scare

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

Mario Ferraro and Macklin Celebrini and Igor Chernyshov and William Eklund and Zack Ostapchuk scored, and the Sharks pulled it out 5-4.

Period 1

1 in: Between Iorio who pinches and Skinner who’s supposed to cover, somebody was supposed to stay back. Ducks race out to 2-on-1 because of too many Sharks low, Dickinson does discourage pass, and Askarov able to shrug off shooter Terry.

3 in: Celebrini with a casual spin-o-rama feed to Chernyshov in front of Dostal. Big save.

9 in: Ducks 9-3 shots to start, somewhat expected, as Anaheim was throttled by Los Angeles last game. Askarov weathering it so far. Sharks need to manage puck better.

Ferraro goal: Two great passes in that sequence. Gaudette under duress in DZ, doesn’t just cough it up, he clears it, but a well-intentioned clear that Wennberg can skate into. Wennberg beats Helleson to the puck, great vision, knows where Ferraro is going, spins, which shakes Helleson, and surprises Granlund who was supposed to have Ferraro. Alley oop!

6 left: Dickinson under duress, sweet backhand pass up the middle to Celebrini. Those are the skill plays that he can make. He’s been under a lot of pressure so far tonight, think he’s held up decent. This is good learning for him vs. World Juniors.

Terry goal: After a good puck-moving decision seconds ago to give it to Celebrini, Askarov gets in trouble behind the net, Nesterenko forces turnover, Terry has open net. Mayers says Celebrini gave Askarov a pad tap afterwards, good on him; Askarov has played so well tonight. Looks like Askarov made his own trouble there, he looked like he had a pass to Orlov available, but he second-guessed himself. It was a fire drill after that.

3 left: Askarov gets one back, fantastic toe save on Skinner own goal deflection. San Jose Sharks were behind the play after a high turnover at the end of their power play, Duck jumps on for an odd-man.

2 left: Ostapchuk centering pass to Graf a beaut, like to see that. Sharks string together a couple solid shifts. Askarov’s going to get a lot of flak for his miscue, and hey, he should, but remember, Ducks probably leading period, they’ve got 13-5 shots, without him.

Celebrini goal: Last minute, double-shift your best player. Love this strategy. And wow, it was Celebrini at wing who forced the turnover, Granlund too casual skating it out? Celebrini just ate him up. Toffoli finds Wennberg entering. Then Trouba drifted too high toward the blueline, Celebrini just blew by him. Great pass by Wennberg, and Celebrini able to get just enough on the one-timer. Just fantastic hockey from one of the best players in the world.

Period 2

3 in: Good decision by Mukhamadullin to look off Celebrini, and sift a shot through that almost leads to an open rebound putback.

5 in: I didn’t watch Skinner enough in his prime, so dunno if he’s lost a tick of speed. I know he was never a burner. But Klingberg just fed him a lovely stretch pass, and Skinner couldn’t hit the hole with enough authority to get a good shot off. Not expecting him to bust out on a breakaway, but a good long-distance shot from him is still dangerous. I also wonder if he’s still dealing with something, his shot rate, I bet, was higher before his injury.

Chernyshov goal: Dickinson steps up to create the turnover. Trouba again, he steps up on Celebrini, no support behind him. Chernyshov wide-0pen for a pass that Celebrini saw a mile away.

Mukhamadullin penalty: Ducks pouring it on since Chernyshov goal though. Askarov almost gave another one way off a bad handle, but he’s also been giant in net. San Jose Sharks need to calm down, get back to playing the right way. They’re riding high off Mack and Ask and need to be better. Hopefully, a good PK will get them back on track.

9 left: Back-to-back blocks by Orlov then Goodrow to finish off Ducks power play. That’s huge.

Eklund goal: Celebrini just took it from Helleson, then passed it past him to Eklund. Eklund one-timer! Against-the-grain pass that Eklund loves so well, Celebrini just pulled it off. You just have to marvel at Celebrini. This is willing his team to victory. If Celebrini cramming for the Olympic team, I think he’s going to get an A++++. Ridiculous effort tonight.

6 left: Good job by Dellandrea then Gaudette, both got caught low in OZ, Ducks had a 3-on-2, to catch up defensively.

Gauthier goal: Off Celebrini’s first major offensive mistake of the night? His stretch pass to Chernyshov was intercepted. Terry shot-pass to Gauthier, who deflects it, Dickinson can’t contain him. Reminder, despite the heroics, skate and play the right way.

3 left: Klingberg doesn’t do that. Granted, not enough help close to him, but he goes for the stretch pass. Ducks F1 eats him up, finds the cross-slot one-timer, that Askarov stops.

1 left: San Jose Sharks get a little lucky. Celebrini line changes maybe a little early, Ducks quick-up 3-on-2, but Terry off-side?

Goodrow and Ostapchuk combine on 2-on-1 to end period, big Mrazek save.

Period 3

Mintyukov goal: This was coming. San Jose Sharks haven’t started this period responsibly. Ferraro dump/area pass, appreciate what he’s trying, but Eklund can’t influence it on the forecheck, so it’s just a turnover. Leads to counterattack and Gauthier beats Celebrini with cross-slot pass.

Macklin Celebrini took a puck to the face 😬 pic.twitter.com/qjZuk87qVz — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 30, 2025

Celebrini and Gaudette both in the room, so Sharks down to 10 forwards now — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 30, 2025

Sans Celebrini, Sharks PP1 is Skinner in with Klingberg-Wennberg-Eklund-Toffoli — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 30, 2025

About 7 minutes to go, Celebrini back on the bench.

Ostapchuk goal: Good, basic hockey, what the fourth line has done all year. Goodrow gets it in deep, behind the defense. Dickinson pinching stops the rim out. Then the line goes to work, Goodrow low-to-high pass to Iorio, who fires it, and Ostapchuk tips it home. His first as a Shark.

Terry goal: 6-on-5, Ducks go for early empty net pull, and it works out, outnumbering Sharks down low.