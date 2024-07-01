BREAKING: Sharks Sign Wennberg

The San Jose Sharks have made another significant free agent signing.

They’ve inked center Alexander Wennberg to a two-year, $10 million contract ($5 million AAV).

Elliotte Friedman was the first to report.

Wennberg, 29, is a solid two-way center, useful on both the power play and penalty kill. He’s more playmaker than shooter, averaging 11 goals and 24 assists in each of the last three years for the Seattle Kraken and New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-2 pivot could slot in as the San Jose Sharks’ third-line center, behind Mikael Granlund and hopefully Macklin Celebrini. He’s also excellent insurance for captain Logan Couture, status unknown after playing just six games last season because of a deep groin issue.

Wennberg has proven durable over the years, missing just five games in the last four seasons.

Signing Wennberg comes on the heels of inking Tyler Toffoli, one of the top snipers in the free agency market. Between Wennberg and Toffoli, and earlier acquisitions of Barclay Goodrow, Ty Dellandrea, and Carl Grundstrom, GM Mike Grier has remade the San Jose Sharks’ forward group this summer, most likely for the better.