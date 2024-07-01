San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Sign Wennberg
The San Jose Sharks have made another significant free agent signing.
They’ve inked center Alexander Wennberg to a two-year, $10 million contract ($5 million AAV).
Elliotte Friedman was the first to report.
Wennberg, 29, is a solid two-way center, useful on both the power play and penalty kill. He’s more playmaker than shooter, averaging 11 goals and 24 assists in each of the last three years for the Seattle Kraken and New York Rangers.
The 6-foot-2 pivot could slot in as the San Jose Sharks’ third-line center, behind Mikael Granlund and hopefully Macklin Celebrini. He’s also excellent insurance for captain Logan Couture, status unknown after playing just six games last season because of a deep groin issue.
Wennberg has proven durable over the years, missing just five games in the last four seasons.
Signing Wennberg comes on the heels of inking Tyler Toffoli, one of the top snipers in the free agency market. Between Wennberg and Toffoli, and earlier acquisitions of Barclay Goodrow, Ty Dellandrea, and Carl Grundstrom, GM Mike Grier has remade the San Jose Sharks’ forward group this summer, most likely for the better.
Looks like the Sharks missed out on any major improvements on defense, but great job up front. The defense will still be incrementally better with Walman on the roster, as if stands today Grier has done enough to insulate Celebrini/Smith and improve the on ice results.
Betting Grier trades for a RD. Did Kylington sign somewhere?
Don’t forget potentially having Shakir on the Sharks.
Still wonder if someone like Hakanpaa could be brought in for RD. Just go defensive RDs? Probably cheaper in the long run to have your LD be the more offensive player and RD be the more defensive player.
Hakinpaa signed for the Leafs
Ah bummer. Cheaper alternative to Trouba.
I think we’re probably looking at the d we’re going to have to start the season right now, unfortunately. I don’t think they’re in a position to make that kind of add via trade without giving up assets they should keep, and none of the remaining UFA options are much of an upgrade over what the Sharks already have on the cheap. As you noted, Muk has the ability to improve the defense just by being there, and hopefully Thrun takes a step, too. All the puck moving ability is on the left, which isn’t ideal, but it’s definitely better… Read more »
Whelp there’s always Trouba if they can get him to come to SJ. Should come with some type of payment like a pick or 2? The list at Sportsnet still has a couple D options available that would be an upgrade. Still seems like the Sharks need to trade out someone on the left side though? Also it wouldn’t surprise me at this point if Grier is working on something just because he’s been fairly unpredictable this off season. Something out of left field that none of us have speculated on. Maybe we get an update on Benning from Grier… Read more »
Someone suggested Kylington in another thread… Seems like a good option, but does he play the right side? I’m pretty sure he’s a lefty so not sure.
Nice depth 3rd line center with an overpay. Not super great perhaps, but ok.
Someone mentioned on Twitter that MG is trying to get Pavs back in some capacity – that would be great.
I wish we were targeting one or two great defensemen. Still time but many of the bigger names seem to be gone.
I’m sure they were targeting a couple of the better guys since they signed Toffoli. But those guys have to want to sign with a rebuilding team and I’m betting most want to win a cup
Solid forward acquisitions.
Seems like we have too many forwards now, though, especially bottom 6 forwards. I wonder what this means for Bordeleau and Gushchin? I was hoping they’d get a chance to prove themselves this year in the NHL. With Goodrow and Wennberg added will Sturm get traded?
I hope Grier adds one or two top four RD.
If Bords & Gush want an NHL job they need to take it. Exactly how it should be.
Nice signing. I’ve been watching him up here in Seattle for the last few years. Solid middle-six player who doesn’t flash, but does everything well.
Good quiet leader in the locker room who everyone seems to like and respect.
Does this mean things aren’t looking good for Couture? I’d love to see him back. From day 1 he’s been solid. I remember when the Sharks were really good and their forwards were mostly centers. I think this is a good model and the new signings are good 2-way players. If there’s not a chance of a significant defensive upgrade, this is the way to go. Losses are ok and I expect plenty. But I don’t want to see double digit goals from the other team on the scoreboard. And this is a good message to the prospects: you want… Read more »