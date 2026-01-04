Sharks Sign Wennberg to Three-Year Extension

The San Jose Sharks have signed Alex Wennberg to an extension.

Wennberg, 31, was one of the best centers potentially on the Trade Deadline market. He was also set to be a UFA.

But instead, the San Jose Sharks have inked Wennberg, just named to the Swedish Olympic team, to a three-year, $18 million extension.

The #SJSharks signed 31 y/o pending UFA F Wennberg to 3 year $6M Cap Hit extension: Yr 1 5M Salary & 2M Signing Bonus

Yr 2 6M Salary

Yr 3 5M Salary Full No Trade clause now through year 2, 12 team no trade in year 3 Rep'd by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey https://t.co/sm5E75WhOg — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 4, 2026

Wennberg, who had signed with San Jose for two years and $10 million in the summer of 2024, told the Sharks over the summer that he wanted to come back.

“We loved San Jose from the second we got here,” Wennberg said after the extension’s announcement. “It’s been a good week and it couldn’t have ended it better.”

Wennberg has seven goals and 19 assists, third on the Sharks with 26 points.

But he’s also an ace defensive center.

“He’s an eraser out there, the way he plays,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “His game structure, his details are some of the best that I’ve been around.”

That’s part of Wennberg’s versatility, a big reason why they re-signed him. He’s also a high-end playmaker, a credible net front presence of the power play, a regular penalty killer, and is also capable of playing the wing.

He’s also been an alternate captain since last Trade Deadline.

So the veteran should be able to fit into almost any top-nine role that the San Jose Sharks have in mind for him, as top prospects Michael Misa and Filip Bystedt and more graduate to the NHL.