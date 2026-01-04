San Jose Sharks
Sharks Sign Wennberg to Three-Year Extension
The San Jose Sharks have signed Alex Wennberg to an extension.
Wennberg, 31, was one of the best centers potentially on the Trade Deadline market. He was also set to be a UFA.
But instead, the San Jose Sharks have inked Wennberg, just named to the Swedish Olympic team, to a three-year, $18 million extension.
The #SJSharks signed 31 y/o pending UFA F Wennberg to 3 year $6M Cap Hit extension:
Yr 1 5M Salary & 2M Signing Bonus
Yr 2 6M Salary
Yr 3 5M Salary
Full No Trade clause now through year 2, 12 team no trade in year 3
Rep'd by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey https://t.co/sm5E75WhOg
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 4, 2026
Wennberg, who had signed with San Jose for two years and $10 million in the summer of 2024, told the Sharks over the summer that he wanted to come back.
“We loved San Jose from the second we got here,” Wennberg said after the extension’s announcement. “It’s been a good week and it couldn’t have ended it better.”
Wennberg has seven goals and 19 assists, third on the Sharks with 26 points.
But he’s also an ace defensive center.
“He’s an eraser out there, the way he plays,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “His game structure, his details are some of the best that I’ve been around.”
That’s part of Wennberg’s versatility, a big reason why they re-signed him. He’s also a high-end playmaker, a credible net front presence of the power play, a regular penalty killer, and is also capable of playing the wing.
He’s also been an alternate captain since last Trade Deadline.
So the veteran should be able to fit into almost any top-nine role that the San Jose Sharks have in mind for him, as top prospects Michael Misa and Filip Bystedt and more graduate to the NHL.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Excellent news!
Hopefully this is Grier’s way of tell the team “good job I support you” and he doesn’t feel like he has to make a bad trade on a rental.
Grier isn’t in a rush, and there’s no pressure from the fan-base or ownership to put together a Stanley Cup contending roster now or even next year. Grier’s shown that he’s a really smart GM, with both a short term and a long term plan. This involves being patient, taking chances, cutting bait, and managing assets. Our entire org is now based around a 19 year old superstar. I imagine the long term plan is very grand (competing for the cup for over 10 years) and is about developing the inner core of long term players (Askarov, Mac, Smith, Cherny,… Read more »
They’re not waiting 3-5 years for a D-man. There’s simply no way you wait that long.
Yeah I think we all agree, and have gone over it often. Grier should be looking to repeat what he did when acquiring Askarov, by packaging assets for a key piece. I would add that there’s not much desperation or urgency this year. He can jump at the opportunity whenever it arises. I was addressing the idea of Grier making a bad trade on a rental (which I assumed means selling seemingly low). If someone wants Dellandrea or anyone else not in the inner core, even if the return is marginal, it’s logical for the sake of adding to the… Read more »
YES!!! What a great move! Grier is building a culture of players that want to be in San Jose. Wennberg is a great fit for this group.
I’d like to see him shoot the puck more, but I think this mostly stands out to me because of how many solid plays he makes where he controls the puck, drives the net and looks for his teammates.
A “comforting”
presence on the ice if you will, with consistent, mature 2 way play that connotes inherent leadership by example and at a very reasonable price! I bet the grin on his face makes him look even more handsome than he already is! lol
Well earned and well deserved in my naive eyes as a fan!
I don’t think this is a sign and trade a tad later situation. I think the locker room loves him as does management and vice versa 🤷🏻♂️
Oh no for sure he’s not getting traded. Maybe the last season of it if someone has supplanted him but I don’t see that happening for a while.
I think he’s staying put and am
happy about this.
Keep thinking he will tutor Misa and other up and coming centers during this transitional period
he’s got a full no trade clause with this new deal until the start of the 2028 season, gotta figure alex will have no interest in moving unless something truly disastrous happens here
Plus the guy earned it and I love seeing honest, hard work rewarded arguably during a “career year” for a well respected player still in his “relative”
prime. Also just seems like a cool dude and likely warm locker room presence who commands legit respect from youngsters and vets alike by virtue of his play on the ice. Isn’t that the ideal “transitional” player for a youth led rebuild!?
This also could be a decision to keep upchuck at 4C and not try and make him a 3C at least until Wendy’s contract is up. If Misa hits, a center core of Celly, Misa, Wenny, UpChuck could very well be cup contender level in a couple seasons. They have a logjam at forward and defense though that will need clearing out pretty soon.
That would be awesome! I don’t put much stock into prospects, (I’m willfully ignorant on it how to develop players) so I don’t like to count the chickens until they hatch. So much can go wrong, and so much has to go right.
There’s probably a reason I didn’t get the GM job when it was available a few years ago 😆
I’m thinking Upchuck will be our “cup winning” 4C! He looks good out there IMO
Do you think Chucky has more upside than Delly? Do you think Dellys window fits the Sharks timeline or is he a stopgap solution? With the strides he’s made this year I would love to see Delly stick around, underrated player imo.
great move, was hoping to get him signed for 3 years or less, with aav less of concern with so many young guys who are still on their rookie scale deals or rfa-eligible. gives the team a credible 3c for the medium term who can step in at 2c in a pinch, and doesn’t really block any young guy. also generally sounds like a good locker room guy
now that the main upcoming ufa from the forward group is taken care of, curious what this means for the important upcoming ufa dmen and goalie