Wennberg Happy To Make Team Sweden, Wants To Sign Extension With Sharks (+)

It was early morning in San Jose on New Year’s Eve when Alexander Wennberg got the call that he’ll be headed to the Olympics with Team Sweden this year.

The San Jose Sharks forward said he was honored to be named to the roster, officially announced on Jan. 2.

31-year-old Wennberg is one of six players added to Team Sweden that weren’t on its Four Nations roster.

With 26 points through 40 games, Wennberg is on pace for his best season since his third year back in 2016-17 when he had 59 points. He’s also provided the San Jose Sharks high-end defensive play. His reward will be a trip to Milano-Cortina in February.

Wennberg spoke about getting that call, fellow Swede William Eklund’s disappointment in not making the team, potentially facing Macklin Celebrini and Canada, his UFA status, and more.

Wennberg on his reaction…

They gave me a call. Obviously it’s amazing. I’m so honored, so proud. And it’s really one of those pinch yourself moments. It’s a hell of an honor. I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

On getting the call…

I got the call from the head coach, Sam (head coach Sam Hallam) from Sweden right there. So obviously, been waiting here. I feel like I was right on the bubble to get the chance, the opportunity. So I’m really, really proud of that.

I think it was seven in the morning or something. Obviously I was up with the kids, but I knew that before, but right now to have it official, being out there. It’s a really special day. It’s hard to keep the emotions in, because it’s something you’ve been fighting for your entire life. So right now it’s been a really great day.

I got the call New Year’s Eve, so just got a few days to soak it in, celebrate with the family here. It’s been a long wait. The season here, we’ve been working, fighting with the team here, but obviously that personal goal to try to make the Olympic team. And now right here.

On having a chip on his shoulder after not making the Four Nations roster…

For me to represent Sweden, the Four Nations would have been a hell of an opportunity. Didn’t make a chance, an opportunity for me to push a bit extra, but I didn’t stop it there. I’m here to play for Sharks. I feel like we do whatever we can right here. If I play good hockey individually it’s gonna help the team as well. So the focus is on the team. Focus and do what we can do best here. And then obviously these things give you that validation that you’re doing some right things. So proud moment. But the focus is still here. We’re looking forward to the games. And it’s still a lot of games left here in the season, to try to push for the playoffs. So Olympics is going to happen. But the goal is still there.

On matching up against Celebrini if Team Sweden plays Team Canada…

Oh I said, I’ll go easy on him, otherwise. But to see Mack going there as well, I’m so proud of him as well. What a player, and to have the chance to maybe play against him. We’re going to see what happens. But it’s an unbelievable tournament. I grew up watching, I remember 2006 when Sweden won, and now to be a part of it myself. So it’s something really cool.

On the opportunity to play with other great Swedish players that he’s faced in the NHL…

It means a lot. Not only that, it’s a lot of teammates from playing with juniors, like the national team with the under-18 World Juniors. So it’s a lot of friendly faces that I know, and obviously really good players that you’ve faced. So to be part of this roster, this lineup that we’re going to have, and feel like I belong with them, it’s something that is really cool. And with the players that we have, I feel like the Swedish team – forwards, D-men, goalies – is a really good lineup. So we’re excited what we can do here in the Olympics as well.

On how the Olympics can help him for the end of the NHL season…

It’s great. It’s going to be a lot of hockey, but for me, right now, I’m feeling really excited and really enjoying what we’re doing right now. So play a little extra, keep warm during the break. That’s just going to help me even have a harder push. So try to take advantage of the extra ice time, extra opportunities. Right here that we’re going, right now, we got something good going. We’re excited about it here. So translate that into my national team game, and hopefully translate even more from that.

On the playoff-like atmosphere of the Olympics…

It’s going to be intense hockey. It’s elimination games right there. You’re going to play against some great opponents, great teams. That prepares you for what’s coming up here as well. I’ve played playoff hockey before. It’s really something different, something special. So it’s going to be exciting to be part of that and what we want to do here with the Sharks.

On NHL’ers not going to the Olympics previously in his career, this opportunity…

I’m well aware that this might be my last opportunity. Get a little bit older. So for me, didn’t have the chance with the NHL not going. So obviously this felt like my last opportunity to have a chance here to actually make the team. It’s really special. The career goes up and down. There’s some moments are not so great, and this is obviously a peak. So it’s an exciting journey to be part of a roller coaster, and you try to enjoy it.

On Team Sweden telling him why they chose him…

Just a quick conversation. Talked about me making the team and obviously had a role in mind. Right now, it’s still early, you don’t know exactly what it’s going to be, what lineups and all that. But my game, I play a 200-foot game, offensively, defensively, you can play me everywhere. So that really summarized my game, how to be a chameleon and just adapt to the situation. So whatever role they’re going to give me, if it’s being in the press box, being on the ice, whatever it is, I’m going to do my best. So that’s what I think they’d like to see from me.

On his memory of past Team Swedens at the Olympics…

The goal in 2006. I remember being up watching that, the goal by Nicklas Lidström and Peter Forsberg. Those moments, I still remember them like it was yesterday. So obviously, to be part of, take my jersey, and maybe create new memories would be amazing.

On the goal being to take home Gold…

100%. The goal is to win the gold. We have the team. We have wherever it takes to do it. So obviously, it’s a short tournament. You got to be ready from the get go. Right now, it’s still early, you just find out, I’m still soaking it in. But when we’re getting closer, when we get there, I feel like everyone’s going to be dialed in and ready to go.

On what’s been different this year that’s worked well…

It’s hard to tell. I really don’t try to change too much. A lot about my game is playing with confidence, and move my feet, and use the skating that I have. Ever since I got to the Sharks, I feel like the role I got, not only the coaches the trust they have in me, but I’m also seeing I’m growing and becoming better and better. I feel like this year is another step in the right direction, and then still try to work, try to be better. But like I said right now, with the chemistry that I have here with lines and everything, I feel really comfortable and just let me play my game.

On the opportunity to be a full time second-line center with Granlund departing last year…

Granlund, hell of a player, big shoes to fill, but I do my tweak on it, step in, and fill that spot, but also adding what I do best. Right now it’s working. We have a great team as well. I’m not doing anything on my own. This is a team effort. We’re all working together, the lines. So for me to get this validation, make this team, that I can’t do without the teammates as well, help me push in all we do. It’s been really fun year so far, but still a lot to go, and I’m really excited with what we have.

On if he’s friends with other members of Team Sweden…

I played with several guys, growing up with national teams and all that. So it’s a lot of familiar faces. So really excited to see all the guys there.

On whether he, pending UFA, wants to return to the San Jose Sharks…

I love it here. Right now it’s a lot of things going on and all that, so all I can do is to think about hockey, and then we’re going to see what happens. I have an agent to help with that and whatever is going to happen. But I really love the place here. San Jose as a city, but the team as well, the guys. I just have good things to say, and then we’ll see what happens.

On what it means to his family to represent his country…

It means a lot. Growing up, driving to those rinks, cold mornings, whatever it is, weekends, just putting in the time, and then all of a sudden, you see yourself in this situation. It’s a surreal moment. For my parents as well, I called them right away when I found out, and they’re really proud. Also, they’re celebrating New Years Eve, so I think they were in a good mood before. For them, for me, not only that, but for my wife, my kids, all that we work for, the effort we put in, and how much this means for us. So obviously, it’s special.

On when he might leave for Italy…

We got some info, but right now it’s still really early, just happened. The Olympics are going to come. Right now we still have games here, so I’m not really going to go home and pack here yet. We still have a lot of hockey left of us here. So going to take one game at a time, focusing with the Sharks. And when that time comes, and you do fly over there that’s when [you focus on it more].

On Eklund being disappointed to not make the team…

Eky’s a hell of a player. I love his game, and I feel like he for sure could’ve been on this team. Whoever takes up the lineup could have different views on it or not, but he’s still so young, he’s going to have his opportunity, so it’s going to come. I for sure understand that he’s disappointed, but like I said, he’s a hell of a player. I feel like he might has well have been on this team. He’s so bright and I see what he’s doing right now, just unbelievable.

On Eklund’s time still coming…

He’s that good, the time has to come for sure. It has been unlucky, whatever happens with the national team. Everyone who wants the opportunity, had the opportunities, and now he hasn’t been able to do it, but trust me, the way he’s playing his game, he’s just going to get better and better. So I think he has some great hockey ahead of him. At the moment, it might not be the best feeling, but he’s going to get through it.