Nedeljkovic Surprised by Trade, Shares Approach to Askarov Partnership

Alex Nedeljkovic has won a championship with Ryan Warsofsky.

As an assistant coach on the Charlotte Checkers, Warsofsky won his first of two Calder Cups in 2019. Nedeljkovic put up a .916 save-percentage that postseason en route to the victory at just 23 years old.

Since then, Nedeljkovic has bounced between the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Last season, the 29-year-old had an .894 save-percentage and 3.12 goals-against-average in 38 games. He is in the final season of a two-year, $5 million contract.

Hopefully, Nedeljkovic’s trade to San Jose Sharks re-ignites his career. In his recent press conference, the goalie discussed his reaction to the trade, future partnership with Yaroslav Askarov, and relationship with Warsofsky.

Nedeljkovic, on his reaction to the trade:

I think just a little surprised. Obviously, [July 1] was busy day around the league. A lot of guys signing new contracts and I didn’t really expect the trade to happen. So, just a little bit surprised. Anytime you get traded, a little bit of surprise comes out to play.

Definitely very excited. It’s going to be a great opportunity to play some games and also get to work with some new guys, get to know some new guys, and hopefully make some good friends and learn a lot about a new city. It’ll be my first time playing in the Western Conference. Get adjusted to travel schedules, what it’s like living on the West Coast. A little surprising, but also a lot of excitement came with it as well.

Nedeljkovic, on his mindset ahead of playing with Yaroslav Askarov:

Just being myself, being a good teammate, being a good partner. I’ve been with a few different guys now. Obviously [Tristan Jarry] these last few years. When I was in Detroit with [Ville Husso] and [Thomas Greiss]. I’ve had a little bit of everything. With [James Reimer], who everybody’s familiar with here and Petr Mrazek in Carolina. I’ve gotten to play with a little bit of everybody at different stages of their careers. I know for me, when I was a young kid coming up, I looked up to those guys that were in front of me and tried to work hard. Take bits and pieces of what they did, what made them so good and successful at this level. Tried to use it to my advantage and tried to replicate some things in certain ways. Seeing how they go about day-to-day in the life as a professional hockey player.

I don’t know if I can teach him anything on the ice. I don’t think that’s what everybody’s looking for. I think it’s more [about] being a good partner and a good teammate. Coming in and supporting him when he’s in the net and pushing him to be better too. I think that’s the only way that we can both have success: if we’re both aggressive, competing, and pushing each other to be better. We [will] both be better off for it and I know the guys in front of us definitely will. They’ll appreciate it a lot more, and we’ll be better off as a team for it.

Nedeljkovic, on who’s reached out to him:

A few of the guys reached out. Obviously [Erik Karlsson]. I think [Karlsson] was a big one, reaching out from [Pittsburgh], saying anything that we we needed to reach out.

[Ryan Warsofsky] reached out as well, and you’re familiar with him. Same with [Vincent Desharnais]. It’s nice hearing those things and having guys reach out. Told them all, we appreciated it and look forward to seeing them all here in a in a couple weeks at camp.

Nedeljkovic, on impressions of Sidney Crosby and now playing with Macklin Celebrini:

Just how complete of a pro he is. Every day, like clockwork at the rink. Doing his thing, doing what he’s gotta do to get ready to practice, play. Whatever it is, the routine doesn’t change day-to-day, game-to-game, win, lose, rain, snow, sun: it’s the same.

Takes care of his body and competes. He just wants to win at the end of the day. He understands a win is a win, but there’s also a way that you win. There’s the right way to win, and a wrong way to win. Going through a little bit of a stretch there as an organization, not making playoffs the last few years, it’s tough. But there’s been one constant these last few years and it’s just how excellent he’s been. [It’s] been a treat getting to play with him on the ice and getting to know him off the ice. He’s a great guy. He’s a great leader and a great person. It’s one of the reasons why guys want to play with him, guys want to play for him, because of how great a person he is.

I know when we played San Jose, only played him twice in the year, but I think [Celebrini made] a pretty good impression on [Crosby] and everybody. Just showing how good he is and how good he could potentially be as he matures, gets older, plays more games, and goes through the league. It’s exciting stuff. Looking forward to playing with some younger guys and some high skilled guys. Hopefully, they can put the puck in the back of the net, and we can do a good enough job keeping pucks out.

Nedeljkovic, on playing under Warsofsky:

He’s had success at multiple levels. He won [an ECHL] championship. We won the Calder Cup in Charlotte a few years ago. Even recently, this summer coaching the men’s team to gold at the [World Championship,] it’s great to see. Each one of those moments, he’ll draw from.

He’s a little bit of a fiery guy. I don’t know how much he’s changed and dialed it back since his time in Charlotte, but I know he was very emotional, and he cares. That’s what guys want to see. They want to see someone that’s invested and wants to win just as bad as you do. He’s not going to accept defeats and failures. He’s not going to accept lack of compete and energy. It’s just not going to fly. That’s not how you create a winning culture. That’s not what winning teams have.

I think he’ll do a great job of getting guys ready, and teaching and supporting guys when they need it. But, also being honest with guys, being upfront and telling them how it is. Bring some energy as well. Excited to see it and excited to work with him again.

See the full interview here