Nedeljkovic on Relationship with Askarov, Comparing Celebrini to Crosby

Alex Nedeljkovic has advice for Yaroslav Askarov.

The 29-year-old goaltender will be the veteran counterpart this season to Askarov. While the San Jose Sharks hope that their goalie of the future can take the reins this season, they hope also Nedeljkovic can improve upon his .894 Save % from last season. So far so good, as Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in a pre-season shutout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

In his first media availability of training camp, Nedeljkovic talked at length about his relationship with Askarov. He also talked about improving his own game, impressions of the Sharks’ youngsters, and advice on scoring a goal as a goalie.

Nedeljkovic, on impressions of Askarov

He’s been great. He’s just a young kid. He’s having fun out there, and he shows it a lot with some of the saves that he makes. He’s got a very calm demeanor, which I think is important. And it’s nice to have, especially at a young age. I know I definitely didn’t have that at [that] point in [my] career. I probably still don’t have that calm of a demeanor. I think that’s probably his biggest asset. Aside from the technical stuff, if you can stay calm and not let things affect you, you’ll be able to go far.

Nedeljkovic, on building a relationship with Askarov:

It’s important to me, because I feel like I don’t ever want to have, an awkward relationship with my partner. Whatever the circumstances are, if I’m playing every game, he’s playing every game, we’re split, we’re going every other, or whatever the breakdown of the games is: I’m there to support him. In turn, hopefully he’s there to support me.

I think so far, it’s been like that. I’m sure we’ll continue to do that going forward. We’re the only two guys that know what you’re thinking on a daily basis. You need each other. You’ve got to lean on each other through some tough times during the year, because there’s going to be some downs during the year. I’ve always got his back. I know he’s got my back. I think that’s the biggest thing: we’re there for each other through the tough times and through the best of times as well.

Nedeljkovic, on being a veteran presence for Askarov:

My first year in Carolina was as me, [James Reimer,] and [Petr Mrazek.] I got my opportunity through a few injuries from those two guys. But even when they came back, when they were healthy, it was all good. They didn’t change anything about themselves. They were themselves.

I think that’s the biggest thing, is that I’m myself and I’m not treating him any differently than I would a guy that’s my age, or anybody that’s older than me. I’m going to show him the same respect that I would show myself or to anybody else. I’m going to push him to get better and to be better. In turn, I know he’s going to do the same thing for me and push me to be better. And that’s how we’re going to be better, and be good for the guys in front of us.

Nedeljkovic, on what he wants to improve:

Since I’ve been here with [Thomas Speer,] we’re really focusing on keeping my hands in front of me. I think it’s allowed me to be able to use them a little bit more, reactive. Obviously, I’m a smaller guy. I’m not a 6’3-6’4 prototypical guy everybody wants nowadays. I need to be able to move my hands and react well. I came in for some reason, holding them a little back, a little close to the body, and it restricts you a little bit; and where you can move. You play a little more tense.

So, [I’m] trying to get them out in front of me a little bit more, relaxing, a little bit. It’s funny, I can feel the difference in the moment, from shot to shot, rep to rep. Even I make a save, I can feel whether I was loose and they were in front of me, or if they were behind me. Same thing, if I get scored on, it’s the same way. I got beat, or I really didn’t give myself a chance to make the save. So, little things like that, I think I’ve tried to clean up a little.

Nedeljkovic, on early impressions of Speer:

It’s only been a couple weeks working with him, but so far, probably the persistence and the consistency that he brings every day:

That example of working on my hands. It’s something simple, but every day it’s been brought up. Sometimes it’s a subtle reminder, sometimes it’s a little bit more than subtle reminder. When it’s a good rep, it’s a bad rep, it doesn’t matter. He’s letting you know one way or the other.

I think that’s that goes a long way, just staying on top of those little things. That’s such a fundamental part of my game, I feel like, if I can keep the fundamentals right, that’s going to prevent a lot of those soft and weak goals. Hopefully, as the year goes on, that’s the difference in a one-goal game, sometimes.

Nedeljkovic, on comparing Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby:

Since I got here, and when he got into town, every day he was on the ice. Even on weekends, you come in sometimes and there’s [little] ice available, he’s getting on the ice, or staying out later. He just wants to be out there. He wants to 1: get better, but I think 2: he’s enjoying it. He’s having fun doing it. It’s not work, or anything like that. It’s not a grind. [He’s] just enjoying it.

I think that’s probably a pretty good comparison between him and Sid, same thing for Sid. When he gets out there, he’s all business, but he’s enjoying doing it. There’s never a time where he was on the ice and … I don’t think he wants to be here. It’s fun to see, it’s fun to be with. It’s fun to be on the ice with guys that every time they shoot the puck, they want to score. Looking forward to doing more of that.

Nedeljkovic on impressions of Michael Misa:

It’s similar to a lot of the guys. Getting to know him, he’s just a young kid. He’s got drive. He’s only 18 … Young kid, first professional camp and NHL camp. Sounds like there’s opportunities there to be had. Skating with him before camp, and skated with him today, he’s in a similar tier, in terms: when he’s out there and he’s having fun.

He’s very skilled. He’s very talented. Camps and practices are one thing. We’ll see when we get into games how everybody reacts and how everybody adapts. It’s not easy. It’s not easy to make the NHL, so there’s going to be a lot that goes on. From what we’ve seen so far, I think he’s got a pretty good shot. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. Then, he keeps working. I think sooner than later, he’ll be up here.

🚨 ALEX NEDELJKOVIC JUST SCORED A GOALIE GOAL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kywcdyrW4b — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 18, 2025

Nedeljkovic, on if Askarov has asked him about scoring an NHL goal:

He hasn’t. He’ll get there though. It’s fun. We get out in the ice early, and shoot some pucks back and forth. And he’s got the potential to do it. We’ll see you. When the opportunity comes, you gotta bury it.

