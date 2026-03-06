Nedeljkovic Has New Mental Approach to Trade Deadline (+)

Alex Nedeljkovic has a new mental approach to the Trade Deadline.

“After going through it a few times…I was worrying about what they’re saying more than what I’m doing on the ice,” Nedeljkovic told San Jose Hockey Now earlier this week. “And I was allowing that to affect me on the ice. I started looking at every puck as a dollar sign.”

Now, the San Jose Sharks netminder, a pending UFA, says he won’t talk to his agent unless there’s a serious extension offer to consider from GM Mike Grier.