Nedeljkovic on Why Cartoon Character Jabberjaw, Lord of the Rings on His Mask (+)

There’s never been a San Jose Sharks mask like Alex Nedeljkovic’s.

Everyone asking for more of Ned's mask, we got you. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/maae0qOn2E — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 25, 2025

Nedeljkovic, who the Sharks signed as a free agent this summer, is going to be a key part of the team’s goaltending tandem this season alongside star rookie Yaroslav Askarov.

The San Jose Sharks’ newest netminder recently spoke to San Jose Hockey Now about the story behind the mask, and the personal meaning behind a few specific components, like the inclusion of Hanna-Barbera cartoon character Jabberjaw and “Lord of the Rings”.