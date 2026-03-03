Gaudette on How “S**t” He’s Been Through Helps Him Stay Positive (+)

Adam Gaudette, at least, knows that he’s playing well.

Gaudette has been healthy scratched for the last three games, but it doesn’t seem performance-based.

The center-winger has 13 goals, fifth on the San Jose Sharks. He actually leads the Sharks with 1.3 5-on-5 Goals Per 60, just ahead of more celebrated teammates, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s 1.19.

Gaudette is back in the line-up on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens, his first game since the Olympic break.

No doubt, this is a frustrating situation for Gaudette, but credit to him, he really doesn’t show it. The 29-year-old shared how he’s stayed so positive through stops with the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, and San Jose organizations.

“I’ve just been through a lot of shit, and I think that’s what forms people, is when you go through shit and you come out of it stronger and learn things,” Gaudette said. “I’ve always looked at it as a learning experience and to never get too down or never get too high.”

“Adam’s done a hell of a job of showing up everyday,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “He’s a pro. It’s a tough spot, right? We’re trying to develop some young players up front. He’s played some really good hockey for us. He’s a guy that can move up and down your line-up, can play center, can play the wing, he can rip it, he can score.”

Gaudette spoke candidly with San Jose Hockey Now last week, about the “shit” he’s been through, his lines of communication with Warsofsky, how he wants to raise his game, and who he complains to when he’s frustrated.

“We’re in a unique situation as an organization,” Warsofsky said. “We’re trying to develop some players. We’re also trying to win critical hockey games down the stretch, where we didn’t think we were going to be where we are.”