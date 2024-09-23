San Jose Sharks
Sharks Make First Training Camp Roster Cuts
There were no surprises among the first San Jose Sharks training camp roster cuts.
Per the Sharks, these 13 players have been cut.
FORWARDS:
Nolan Burke
Joe Carroll
Luke Grainger
Ivan Lodnia
Nathan Pilling
Donovan Villeneueve-Houle
Carson Wetsch
DEFENSEMEN:
Jeremie Bucheler
Gannon Laroque
Nate Misskey
Colton Roberts
GOALTENDERS:
Dawson Cowan
Aaron Dell
Burke, Carroll, Grainger, Villeneueve-Houle, Bucheler, and Laroque should be headed to San Jose Barracuda camp.
Wetsch, Misskey, and Roberts will be heading back to their respective junior teams.
Lodnia, Pilling, Cowan, and Dell were tryouts or PTOs. No word yet on their next destinations.
Check out the current San Jose Sharks training camp roster here.
By the way, I wouldn’t take cutting Dell as a sign that injured star prospect netminder Yaroslav Askarov will be back immediately. While that could be the case — all indications are, his lower-body injury is minor — San Jose Sharks’ training camp, which started out with three groups, is headed to two groups. For those two groups, there are four healthy goalies, Mackenzie Blackwood, Vitek Vanecek, Georgi Romanov, and Gabriel Carriere.
Expectation is that Aaron Dell will join the Barracuda's camp when it begins. His PTO is still technically in place.
Wetsch, Roberts, Misskey, Cowam and Piling are going back to their respective junior teams.
