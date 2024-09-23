Sharks Make First Training Camp Roster Cuts

There were no surprises among the first San Jose Sharks training camp roster cuts.

Per the Sharks, these 13 players have been cut.

FORWARDS:

Nolan Burke

Joe Carroll

Luke Grainger

Ivan Lodnia

Nathan Pilling

Donovan Villeneueve-Houle

Carson Wetsch

DEFENSEMEN:

Jeremie Bucheler

Gannon Laroque

Nate Misskey

Colton Roberts

GOALTENDERS:

Dawson Cowan

Aaron Dell

Burke, Carroll, Grainger, Villeneueve-Houle, Bucheler, and Laroque should be headed to San Jose Barracuda camp.

Wetsch, Misskey, and Roberts will be heading back to their respective junior teams.

Lodnia, Pilling, Cowan, and Dell were tryouts or PTOs. No word yet on their next destinations.

Check out the current San Jose Sharks training camp roster here.

By the way, I wouldn’t take cutting Dell as a sign that injured star prospect netminder Yaroslav Askarov will be back immediately. While that could be the case — all indications are, his lower-body injury is minor — San Jose Sharks’ training camp, which started out with three groups, is headed to two groups. For those two groups, there are four healthy goalies, Mackenzie Blackwood, Vitek Vanecek, Georgi Romanov, and Gabriel Carriere.