SJHN Daily: Aaron Dell Retires, Dickinson Status Next Year in Question

Aaron Dell has retired.

The fan favorite, best known as the World’s Most Okayest Goalie when he was backstopping the San Jose Sharks from 2016 to 2020, has hung them up at 36.

Over seven years in the NHL, the college free agent from the University of North Dakota went 50-50-13-5 with a .905 Save % for the Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres.

Last year, Dell was a goalie and mentor with both the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and ECHL’s Wichita Thunder.

On the latest San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, Sheng and Zubair talk to Jesse Cohen about how the San Jose Sharks can return to being a respectable opponent. How can the Sharks mirror the Los Angeles Kings’ early 2010’s success? What steps are there to take to becoming a playoff contender?

Ex-San Jose Sharks’ Joe Pavelski and Scott Gomez are inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, Quentin Musty and other top prospects will play in the 2025 Rookie Faceoff.

Or maybe not. It sounds like the NHL and NHLPA want 19-year-old CHL’ers to be able to play in the AHL full-time in 2025-26…but the CHL appears to be resisting. What’s going to happen?

The USHL and CHL both made presentations to the GMs and coaches today in the meeting.

Bill Daly says both leagues wanted to express their views with the current landscape. Daly said CHL is concerned about what the new NHL/NHLPA CBA has regarding 19-year-old players (which… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 3, 2025

Brandon Yip retires from professional hockey.

Nikita Zadorov confident the Boston Bruins can compete this season.

It’s the fifth anniversary of the Florida Panthers hiring Bill Zito!

As reported before but now the NHL has started to put it together, the regular season will begin in late September for 2026-27 and Cup awarded mid June. Pre-season shortened and regular season extended to 84 games. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 3, 2025

The Calgary Flames are close to extending Connor Zary.

Reilly Smith makes noteworthy appearance at stand-up comedy show.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will join in a legendary bobblehead giveaway.

Tij Iginla giving us a closer look at the new Mammoth unis 👀 (via @katieEadler) pic.twitter.com/sHkZ7FKKbC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 3, 2025

Streameast, a popular illegal sports streaming platform, was shut down.

David Booth is the Wayne Gretzky of Australian hockey.

A massive Kirill Kaprizov extension appears to be on the way.

Montreal Canadiens‘ prospect will benefit from NCAA rule change.