Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Aaron Dell Retires, Dickinson Status Next Year in Question

Published

10 hours ago

on

By

Aaron Dell has retired.

The fan favorite, best known as the World’s Most Okayest Goalie when he was backstopping the San Jose Sharks from 2016 to 2020, has hung them up at 36.

Over seven years in the NHL, the college free agent from the University of North Dakota went 50-50-13-5 with a .905 Save % for the Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres.

Last year, Dell was a goalie and mentor with both the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and ECHL’s Wichita Thunder.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

On the latest San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, Sheng and Zubair talk to Jesse Cohen about how the San Jose Sharks can return to being a respectable opponent. How can the Sharks mirror the Los Angeles Kings’ early 2010’s success? What steps are there to take to becoming a playoff contender?

Ex-San Jose Sharks’ Joe Pavelski and Scott Gomez are inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, Quentin Musty and other top prospects will play in the 2025 Rookie Faceoff.

Sam Dickinson could be eligible for the AHL?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Or maybe not. It sounds like the NHL and NHLPA want 19-year-old CHL’ers to be able to play in the AHL full-time in 2025-26…but the CHL appears to be resisting. What’s going to happen?

Are the Sharks likely to acquire Carey Price’s contract?

What goalies influenced Alex Nedeljkovic’s career?

AROUND THE NHL

Brandon Yip retires from professional hockey.

Nikita Zadorov confident the Boston Bruins can compete this season.

It’s the fifth anniversary of the Florida Panthers hiring Bill Zito!

The Calgary Flames are close to extending Connor Zary.

Reilly Smith makes noteworthy appearance at stand-up comedy show.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will join in a legendary bobblehead giveaway.

Streameast, a popular illegal sports streaming platform, was shut down.

David Booth is the Wayne Gretzky of Australian hockey.

A massive Kirill Kaprizov extension appears to be on the way.

Montreal Canadiens‘ prospect will benefit from NCAA rule change.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating