Expert Post-Combine Projections: Misa Still Favorite for No. 2, But There Are Sleepers

The last hurdle for NHL prospects prior to the 2025 NHL Draft has passed in the Combine.

So how do Draft experts around the league see the San Jose Sharks picking at No. 2?

Well, Michael Misa remains at pole position (for No. 2), despite unspectacular Combine fitness results. Both Scott Wheeler and Corey Pronman of The Athletic still project Misa going to the Sharks.

Pronman believes Misa is a possible “franchise-caliber center”, and while the San Jose Sharks already have young pivots Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, simply put, “the best forward in the class is Misa”.

Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson reported that at No. 3, the Chicago Blackhawks have been eyeing a move up to the New York Islanders’ No. 1 spot, likely because they don’t necessarily expect Misa to drop past the San Jose Sharks. Robinson believes the top of the Draft is set.

But Wheeler wasn’t quite as confident, instead presenting another possible option that he’s heard for the Sharks: The Moncton Wildcats’ Caleb Desnoyers.

The center comes from the QMJHL, where he recently won the Guy Lafleur Trophy for Playoff MVP.

“Desnoyers describes himself as a ‘competitive centerman who takes a lot of pride in all of the intangibles and the little details that people don’t always recognize,’” Scott Wheeler wrote.

“It’s probably still Misa (who remains the consensus guy even if it’s not absolute) here but don’t rule out Desnoyers,” he added in his post-Combine mock draft. Wheeler, by the way, projected the entire first round, so he also has a selection at No. 30 for San Jose.

Sportsnet’s Jason Bukala teased that the fast-rising Desnoyers will be in his top-four next week.

In much the same way as Wheeler, San Jose Hockey Now projects Misa to be the San Jose Sharks’ selection, but a SJHN source does believe two-way Swedish center Anton Frondell is in the mix for No. 2.

Frondell negated some teams’ questions about his fitness with a superior Combine performance, per FloHockey’s Chris Peters.

We’ll see if anything changes between now and the Jun. 27 Draft. But post-Combine, the thought still is that the Sharks will add Misa to their constellation of young centers.