San Jose Barracuda
Mega Mailbag 2: What Should Sharks Do With No. 2 Pick?
It’s part 2 of a mega-2025 Draft Lottery mailbag!
Part 2 is all about what the San Jose Sharks should do with the 2025 No. 2 pick.
In case you missed it, Part 1 focused on how to improve the Sharks next year, especially on defense.
Let’s get to the questions!
Jeremy: What would it take to trade up to the No. 1 pick? (2:16)
Nick Valderrama: Who would Keegan replace Sheng with? Is there a trade for the San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 that we like?
Sam: Thoughts about Martone? (18:02)
Brad Fitzpatrick: Is Martone a much more serious possibility than we think?
Austin Dias: How interested are teams around the NHL in the No. 2 pick?
Ben: What does the package look like that would tempt Mike Grier to trade down?
Matt Harrison: Who should the Sharks dangle for defensive help? The No. 2 pick? Which prospects?
Astoverpix: Trade Musty for defensive help?
Dylan Smallwood: Would you make this No. 2 pick/Noah Dobson trade with the New York Islanders? (34:54)
GH: No. 2 pick for Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin, or Bowen Byram?
David: Will the San Jose Sharks make any jersey changes this off-season?
Arch Mickel: What’s the plan for Sam Dickinson?
Beast: Offer Mitch Marner a short-term, max AAV contract? (52:48)
Lincoln Race: Pitch for Marner?
Boomer: Sheng’s hockey background?
Juan Rebollo: Do the San Jose Sharks pick more for need in 2026?
Zeke: How can you tell if Mike Grier is excited? Should the Sharks target Anthony Stolarz or Joseph Woll?
SwedeShark: How likely is it that the Sharks pick Victor Eklund?
Joseph: How hard will it be for the Sharks to fill their holes via free agency?
Tgraveline: How chaotic will this off-season be league-wide?
Chris: San Jose Sharks’ roster construction/needs next year? (1:12:43)
Just Steve: Which teams do you think that the Sharks are likely to leapfrog in the standings next year?
Matthias893: Keegan’s favorite book on his bookshelf? Sheng’s personal favorite basketball player?
Fin Coe: Thoughts on Leo Sahlin Wallenius?
James Barrett: What’s the most valuable surplus in the San Jose Sharks’ system?
rphillips19: Where would Michael Misa and Matthew Schaefer be picked if they were in the 2023 Draft, 2024 Draft? Have all successful rebuilds actually drafted their top defensemen?
Stephanie k: Is William Eklund the Sharks’ most valuable (reasonable) trade piece? (1:37:53)
Kyle J from Australia: Where would Sam Dickinson be ranked in the 2025 Draft?
Chaz Marshall: Who goes to wing, Michael Misa or Will Smith? Should Misa stay in juniors, go to the NCAA, or the NHL next year?
Anthony: How about trading the Dallas Stars’ first for defensive help?
Shaun Abuzalaf: Offer sheet Fabian Zetterlund?
Steven Stoker, Jeff, Andy, and George, we didn’t get to your questions because we couldn’t verify your SJHN subscriptions. If that was a mistake on our part, e-mail Sheng at shengpeng@gmail.com and you’ll get a personal answer to your questions!
