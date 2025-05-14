Mega Mailbag 2: What Should Sharks Do With No. 2 Pick?

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

It’s part 2 of a mega-2025 Draft Lottery mailbag!

Part 2 is all about what the San Jose Sharks should do with the 2025 No. 2 pick.

In case you missed it, Part 1 focused on how to improve the Sharks next year, especially on defense.

Let’s get to the questions!

Jeremy: What would it take to trade up to the No. 1 pick? (2:16)

Nick Valderrama: Who would Keegan replace Sheng with? Is there a trade for the San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 that we like?

Sam: Thoughts about Martone? (18:02)

Brad Fitzpatrick: Is Martone a much more serious possibility than we think?

Austin Dias: How interested are teams around the NHL in the No. 2 pick?

Ben: What does the package look like that would tempt Mike Grier to trade down?

Matt Harrison: Who should the Sharks dangle for defensive help? The No. 2 pick? Which prospects?

Astoverpix: Trade Musty for defensive help?

Dylan Smallwood: Would you make this No. 2 pick/Noah Dobson trade with the New York Islanders? (34:54)

GH: No. 2 pick for Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin, or Bowen Byram?

David: Will the San Jose Sharks make any jersey changes this off-season?

Arch Mickel: What’s the plan for Sam Dickinson?

Beast: Offer Mitch Marner a short-term, max AAV contract? (52:48)

Lincoln Race: Pitch for Marner?

Boomer: Sheng’s hockey background?

Juan Rebollo: Do the San Jose Sharks pick more for need in 2026?

Zeke: How can you tell if Mike Grier is excited? Should the Sharks target Anthony Stolarz or Joseph Woll?

SwedeShark: How likely is it that the Sharks pick Victor Eklund?

Joseph: How hard will it be for the Sharks to fill their holes via free agency?

Tgraveline: How chaotic will this off-season be league-wide?

Chris: San Jose Sharks’ roster construction/needs next year? (1:12:43)

Just Steve: Which teams do you think that the Sharks are likely to leapfrog in the standings next year?

Matthias893: Keegan’s favorite book on his bookshelf? Sheng’s personal favorite basketball player?

Fin Coe: Thoughts on Leo Sahlin Wallenius?

James Barrett: What’s the most valuable surplus in the San Jose Sharks’ system?

rphillips19: Where would Michael Misa and Matthew Schaefer be picked if they were in the 2023 Draft, 2024 Draft? Have all successful rebuilds actually drafted their top defensemen?

Stephanie k: Is William Eklund the Sharks’ most valuable (reasonable) trade piece? (1:37:53)

Kyle J from Australia: Where would Sam Dickinson be ranked in the 2025 Draft?

Chaz Marshall: Who goes to wing, Michael Misa or Will Smith? Should Misa stay in juniors, go to the NCAA, or the NHL next year?

Anthony: How about trading the Dallas Stars’ first for defensive help?

Shaun Abuzalaf: Offer sheet Fabian Zetterlund?

Steven Stoker, Jeff, Andy, and George, we didn’t get to your questions because we couldn’t verify your SJHN subscriptions. If that was a mistake on our part, e-mail Sheng at shengpeng@gmail.com and you’ll get a personal answer to your questions!

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.