Sharks Lose 2025 Draft Lottery, Get No. 2 Pick

The San Jose Sharks have lost the 2025 Draft Lottery.

The worst team in the NHL had a 25.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft, the best odds in the league. But the New York Islanders, 10th-best odds for No. 1 at 3.5 percent, leapfrogged the Sharks to get the No. 1 pick.

The San Jose Sharks, at least, came out of the Draft Lottery with the No. 2 pick, and it could have been worse. San Jose could have got the third-overall pick, at worst, with their odds.

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer appears to be the consensus No. 1 , and the blueline is probably the organization’s greatest positional weakness.

“It’s probably a little forward-heavy,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier admitted today, “after Schaefer.”

That leaves an enviable group of forward prospects, led probably by Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa.

“He plays a good 200-foot game. He’s got a heavy stick, sees the ice well, can make plays. Played in all situations. Got a knack for scoring goals,” Grier said.

The Sharks, of course, already have Macklin Celebrini, 18, and Will Smith, 20, as the future of the position. But Grier was clear to say that had no bearing on the Sharks’ 2025 Draft plans: “I don’t think we’re at the point where we’re just going to draft for need. We’ll just pick the best player on our board when it’s our turn to pick, and whoever that player is, whether he’s a center, wing, or D-man, that’s the player we’ll take.”

Centers James Hagens and Anton Frondell, and winger Porter Martone, are other favorites to go in the top-five of the Draft.

This is how the 2025 Draft Lottery shook out, both the Islanders and Utah Hockey Club made huge jumps:

1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Hockey Club

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. New York Rangers (or Vancouver Canucks)

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Montreal Canadiens (from the Calgary Flames)

Per the NHL: “Under the terms of a Jan. 31, 2025 trade between NY Rangers and Vancouver, NY Rangers will transfer their 1st-round pick in either the 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft to Vancouver, at NY Rangers’ option.”

The 2025 Draft Combine will be held in Buffalo from Jun. 1-7. The 2025 Draft will be held in Los Angeles on Jun. 27-28.