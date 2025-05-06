San Jose Sharks
Sharks Lose 2025 Draft Lottery, Get No. 2 Pick
The San Jose Sharks have lost the 2025 Draft Lottery.
The worst team in the NHL had a 25.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft, the best odds in the league. But the New York Islanders, 10th-best odds for No. 1 at 3.5 percent, leapfrogged the Sharks to get the No. 1 pick.
The San Jose Sharks, at least, came out of the Draft Lottery with the No. 2 pick, and it could have been worse. San Jose could have got the third-overall pick, at worst, with their odds.
Defenseman Matthew Schaefer appears to be the consensus No. 1 , and the blueline is probably the organization’s greatest positional weakness.
“It’s probably a little forward-heavy,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier admitted today, “after Schaefer.”
That leaves an enviable group of forward prospects, led probably by Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa.
“He plays a good 200-foot game. He’s got a heavy stick, sees the ice well, can make plays. Played in all situations. Got a knack for scoring goals,” Grier said.
The Sharks, of course, already have Macklin Celebrini, 18, and Will Smith, 20, as the future of the position. But Grier was clear to say that had no bearing on the Sharks’ 2025 Draft plans: “I don’t think we’re at the point where we’re just going to draft for need. We’ll just pick the best player on our board when it’s our turn to pick, and whoever that player is, whether he’s a center, wing, or D-man, that’s the player we’ll take.”
Centers James Hagens and Anton Frondell, and winger Porter Martone, are other favorites to go in the top-five of the Draft.
This is how the 2025 Draft Lottery shook out, both the Islanders and Utah Hockey Club made huge jumps:
1. New York Islanders
2. San Jose Sharks
3. Chicago Blackhawks
4. Utah Hockey Club
5. Nashville Predators
6. Philadelphia Flyers
7. Boston Bruins
8. Seattle Kraken
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. Pittsburgh Penguins
12. New York Rangers (or Vancouver Canucks)
13. Detroit Red Wings
14. Columbus Blue Jackets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Montreal Canadiens (from the Calgary Flames)
Per the NHL: “Under the terms of a Jan. 31, 2025 trade between NY Rangers and Vancouver, NY Rangers will transfer their 1st-round pick in either the 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft to Vancouver, at NY Rangers’ option.”
The 2025 Draft Combine will be held in Buffalo from Jun. 1-7. The 2025 Draft will be held in Los Angeles on Jun. 27-28.
This is oddly written.
I don’t agree with that or framing this as the Sharks losing the draft. They didn’t win it. Their most likely pick to get was 3rd, and they beat that. This was a good result.
yup
Looking for more trade partners/targets than the Islanders/Dobson. Vancouver is in a bad spot. Rutherford has also spoken aloud that Hughes wants to play with his brothers. What he said was then the Canucks would have to get the other two Hughes’s, but that’s just not how it would ever work in this case. The Canucks are the ones in a position to start over, while the Devils are still trending toward their peak (they hope). GMs have certain guys they like to work with, have a relationship with, and we already know Grier can work with the Devils. This… Read more »
I posted this elsewhere, but I just wanted to point out how unlikely this draft lottery’s results were (and no, I don’t think it’s a conspiracy…much more unlikely things happen all the time).
35 out of 1,000 combos were for NYI, so the first pick had a 3.5% chance of happening. After that Utah had 15 out of 965 remaining combos (since if one of NYI’s was selected it would be run again), or 1.554%.
0.035*0.01554…*100% = 0.05440414508%, or 1-in-1,838.095
The thing is, the chances of winning the lottery are spread out pretty wide. The team with the best chance of winning the lottery only being like 18%…that’s not very good at all.
The chances that this particular set of winners hits is very low, but the chance that some really unlikely combo will hit is pretty high. Relatively. This is also one of the nuttier ones, but it’s one in a sea of very unlikely outcomes that all add up to a pretty good chance of occurring.
Fair enough. If we just look at the combination of two teams that are tenth or worse winning, those account for 135 of the 1,000 options.
The second lottery would have somewhere between 130/995 (13.06%) and 100/965 (10.36%) chance of happening depending on what the odds of the previous one happening were.
.135*.1306 * 100% = 1.76%
.135*.1036 * 100% = 1.40%
That means, at best you’d have a 1.76% chance of two teams between tenth and sixteenth best odds winning the lottery, or 1-in-56.70. That’s a big step up, but still not particularly likely.
I was arguably wearing the biggest tin hat out there and these results are improbable, but I can’t see any obvious signs of foul play. I would have wanted to inspect each ball for signs of scuffs or slight weight differences, but I was watching the balls in the machine and i didn’t see anything super obvious. I also can’t really see the league favoring these two teams in a sea of teams.that could use help. As I said, I was expecting the Rangers and Bruins to win. Bruins moved back two slots and Chicago moved out of the top… Read more »
I know it doesn’t really pan out this way in terms of prospect development in terms of everyone hitting, but drafting Misa and projecting out our prospects just looks like so much fun.
Musty-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Misa-Chernyshov
That’s an extremely strong looking Top 6 with a nice blend of size and skill.
The outcome of this Lottery Draft was NUTS!!!
I grew up a Baltimore Bullets. later Washington Bullets fan They had back-to-back 2nd overall picks, having lost coin flips in back-to-back seasons. They wound up winning both drafts. 2nd overalls Earl Monroe and Wes Unseld both went to the Hall of Fame. Jimmy Walker taken ahead of Monroe had an OK career. Elvin Hayes, taken ahead of Unseld, wound up joining the Bullets. He’d also make the Hall of Fame and the Bullets won a championship with those 2, Unseld was the playoff MVP, also a regular season MVP and rookie of the year. Which is to say, picking… Read more »
I’m kind of happy that a team out of nowhere won the lottery.
Next season, I expect there will be a bunch of teams tempted to tank. The hope of being at the head of the line for a generational talent is so enticing.
But having a team leap from 10th to 1st — and Utah leaping from 14th to 4th — might cause a bit of a rethink.
That said, I do want the Sharks to land McKenna and if the odds favor them …
I think something like three players have produced at the rate of Misa this century, all he has done is produce at a prolific rate and excelled in all three zones. I just see that kind of center being more important to a Stanley cup run than an offensive defensemen, and that is strictly based on history. I’m excited at the possibility of having a Anze kopitar, Jerome Iginla or Patrice Bergeron type center on my team.
I’m excited about having 2 of them …
The most impressive thing I saw at games this year was how Quinn Hughes controlled the game the first time Vancouver came through this year, when he was healthy. I think him and Makar are so insanely valuable. Nobody else is in that class, but Schaefer has that potential. Dickinson doesn’t, as good as he is. He’s not that. I would love to have one of those more than another elite forward. But given that there is no guarantee Schaefer achieves that and that it would take a few years to bear that fruit, I’m not too worked up that… Read more »
fwiw, I had absolutely no clue what was going on with the lottery balls. I didn’t see the explanation up front, but my ability to interpret what the number on the selected ball meant was absolutely zero.