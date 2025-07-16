Sharks Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule, What Are the Key Games?

The San Jose Sharks are playing earlier.

The Sharks released their 2025-26 schedule, and most home games have moved from 7:30 PM PT to 7 PM.

“Based on feedback from Sharks365 members and other fans, evening game times will be 7:00 PM (moved up from 7:30 PM in past seasons),” says the team press release. “Similarly, in an effort to make games more accessible for a variety of audiences, the Sharks will host seven 1:00 PM day games and three 5:00 PM Sunday games.”

See the full regular season schedule here — the San Jose Sharks’ pre-season schedule has already been released.

Here are some of the highlights from the schedule.

10/9/25 (versus Vegas Golden Knights): The San Jose Sharks open the season at home against the rival Golden Knights. This will be their first look at new Vegas star Mitch Marner, and potentially, the NHL debuts of top San Jose prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson. Also, all fans will receive…a sleepover bobblehead?

ONLY 85 DAYS AWAY! ⏰🦈 See you on October 9 for the Sharks Home Opener! pic.twitter.com/rgnA7HNyVk — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 16, 2025

10/17/25 (at Utah Mammoth): The Sharks play their first road game of the season at the renovated Delta Center.

10/21/25 (at New York Islanders): This could be the first match-up between 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini and 2025 No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer, and also between Schaefer and 2025 No. 2 Misa.

10/28/25 (versus Los Angeles Kings): It’s Frozen Frenzy! All 32 teams will play on this day with staggered start times. The last game of the day, the Sharks are hosting the Kings at 8 PM PT.

11/8/25 (versus Florida Panthers): The San Jose Sharks will be playing at home, but Joe Thornton will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame during the weekend of Nov. 8 to 10 in Toronto.

12/11/25 (at Toronto Maple Leafs): The GTA is always a homecoming game for so many players, but it could be the first one for Dickinson and Misa.

2/4/26 (at Colorado Avalanche) and 2/26/26 (versus Calgary Flames): This is the Sharks’ last game before the Olympic break, and the first one after. The 2026 Winter Olympics are from Feb. 11 to 22 in Milano Cortina. The Sharks will play just four contests in February, two on the road and two at home.

3/3/26 (versus Montreal Canadiens): This is San Jose’s last game before the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline.

4/16/26 (at Winnipeg Jets): The San Jose Sharks close the regular season on the road.

From the team press release: “The Sharks longest homestand is six games which will occur twice: Feb. 26 through Mar. 7, and Mar. 30 through Apr. 8. The team will embark on a season-long five-game trip three times this season, with the first occurring on Dec. 5 through Dec. 13.”

The full giveaway and theme night schedule is here.