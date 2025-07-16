San Jose Sharks
Sharks Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule, What Are the Key Games?
The San Jose Sharks are playing earlier.
The Sharks released their 2025-26 schedule, and most home games have moved from 7:30 PM PT to 7 PM.
“Based on feedback from Sharks365 members and other fans, evening game times will be 7:00 PM (moved up from 7:30 PM in past seasons),” says the team press release. “Similarly, in an effort to make games more accessible for a variety of audiences, the Sharks will host seven 1:00 PM day games and three 5:00 PM Sunday games.”
See the full regular season schedule here — the San Jose Sharks’ pre-season schedule has already been released.
Here are some of the highlights from the schedule.
10/9/25 (versus Vegas Golden Knights): The San Jose Sharks open the season at home against the rival Golden Knights. This will be their first look at new Vegas star Mitch Marner, and potentially, the NHL debuts of top San Jose prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson. Also, all fans will receive…a sleepover bobblehead?
10/17/25 (at Utah Mammoth): The Sharks play their first road game of the season at the renovated Delta Center.
10/21/25 (at New York Islanders): This could be the first match-up between 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini and 2025 No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer, and also between Schaefer and 2025 No. 2 Misa.
10/28/25 (versus Los Angeles Kings): It’s Frozen Frenzy! All 32 teams will play on this day with staggered start times. The last game of the day, the Sharks are hosting the Kings at 8 PM PT.
11/8/25 (versus Florida Panthers): The San Jose Sharks will be playing at home, but Joe Thornton will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame during the weekend of Nov. 8 to 10 in Toronto.
12/11/25 (at Toronto Maple Leafs): The GTA is always a homecoming game for so many players, but it could be the first one for Dickinson and Misa.
2/4/26 (at Colorado Avalanche) and 2/26/26 (versus Calgary Flames): This is the Sharks’ last game before the Olympic break, and the first one after. The 2026 Winter Olympics are from Feb. 11 to 22 in Milano Cortina. The Sharks will play just four contests in February, two on the road and two at home.
3/3/26 (versus Montreal Canadiens): This is San Jose’s last game before the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline.
4/16/26 (at Winnipeg Jets): The San Jose Sharks close the regular season on the road.
From the team press release: “The Sharks longest homestand is six games which will occur twice: Feb. 26 through Mar. 7, and Mar. 30 through Apr. 8. The team will embark on a season-long five-game trip three times this season, with the first occurring on Dec. 5 through Dec. 13.”
The full giveaway and theme night schedule is here.
Ducks in Game two at home. And it’s a WWE themed night.
Vatrano is dead.
They play Utah twice by Oct 17th. Cross Stenlund off the list and we might just pay Reaves to take the rest of the year off after he does what we all wanted to see him do.
I’m hoping for some revenge games (Anaheim, Chicago, who else?)
Those games could be opportunities for Reeves has to show he’s still good for something. I don’t necessarily need to see him do staged fight, but he could definitely hype up the other Sharks players and make them feel confident acting tough.
I like the move to 7pm. Never have been a big fan of afternoon games though, they always feel a little preseason-y. I’d do more 4pm or 5pm starts instead of 1pm.
I think the 1PM is more for the families. I heard (could be wrong) the 5PM were for ratings, not attendance.
I live in the East Bay now and have been beating the drum for 1PM starts so I can bring my young son and not have to leave early to make dinner/bedtime so I’m all for the 1PM starts
Seven different pairs of home back-to-backs? What the hell is that?
Vancouver, LA, Anaheim, Seattle, Vegas, have a combined 11 of these.
It’s very weird and not cool. As evidenced by it not being touted in the announcement from the team. WTF?
Yeah, that is annoying as hell. Wife doesn’t love going on back to back nights either
Somebody needs to answer for this. It’s outrageous. With another game that is the night after a road game, that’s 20% of the home schedule that is second night of b2b games.
I shouldn’t have to watch all this tired trash action. Or pay full price for it.
They’ll try to blame condensed schedules due to the Olympics but that’s not gonna cut it. It’s one more week off than last year for the 4 Nations, and as shown, other Pacific time zone teams aren’t dealing with anything like this.
Consistent 7PM starts removes that question about starting time whenever they played a Canadian team. It also means that Peninsula fans who take Caltrain will actually see the end of the game instead of rushing out with a few minutes left to be sure they don’t miss the last train.
where’s the game they absolutely need to lose in order to get Keaton Verhoeff? Cuz that’s that most important one
Shot in the dark in case someone has already looked at this. Any weekends when the Sharks and Cuda are home the same weekend? Want to fly down and take my kid to see both if possible.
Oct 11, Nov 1, Nov 22, Jan 10, Jan 23-24, Feb 28, Mar 21, Apr 4