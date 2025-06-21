Sharks Release 2025-26 Pre-Season Schedule

The San Jose Sharks know their 2025-26 (pre-season) schedule.

The Sharks will play six exhibition games:

September 21, 5 PM PT: San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights (at SAP Center)

September 26, 7 PM: San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights (at SAP Center)

September 29, 7 PM: San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (at Honda Center)

October 1, 7 PM: San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks (at SAP Center)

October 3, 7 PM: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights (at T-Mobile Arena)

October 4, 6 PM: San Jose Sharks at Utah Mammoth (at Delta Center)

Both Honda Center and Delta Center are undergoing significant upgrades this summer, so it’ll be San Jose’s first look at them.

And when will the Sharks start their regular season?

According to John Shannon, the NHL will release the 2025-26 regular season schedule on Jul. 16.

San Jose’s calendar is pretty set until then: The first round of the 2025 Draft is Jun. 27, the Prospects Scrimmage is Jul. 3, and we’re still awaiting final confirmation about Rookie Faceoff dates. That tournament will happen shortly before the beginning of the pre-season.