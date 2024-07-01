San Jose Sharks
Free Agency Buzz: Sharks Trying To Catch Stephenson, Toffoli?
Here’s a running diary of what I’m hearing about the San Jose Sharks on Day 1 of free agency.
8:36 AM
Tyler Toffoli is coming to the Sharks! Kevin Weekes confirms it, Dan Powers was early on it, and Elliotte Friedman was first to mention.
8:32 AM
One thing I’m curious about, my theory is that the Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks, both rebuilding around No. 1 picks, are chasing some of the same players. However, that wasn’t the case with Tyler Bertuzzi, San Jose wasn’t after him.
7:48 AM
My understanding is Stephenson wouldn’t rule out signing with a rebuilding team. That said, a top center is always very in demand, and my guess is San Jose Sharks would have to overpay. Not sure if the franchise is ready for that. Toffoli, a winger, would be a more realistic catch.
7:43 AM
Possible good fits in San Jose? I’m still pounding the Cam Atkinson drum, though Toffoli could negate that.
How about puck-mover Oliver Kylington?
7:25 AM
San Jose Hockey Now is hearing that the San Jose Sharks have reached out on Chandler Stephenson. Along with the Toffoli news, it sounds like the Sharks are trying to be real players this Jul. 1.
5:58 AM
Elliotte Friedman says “a few sources think San Jose snares [Tyler Toffoli] to entice Macklin Celebrini.
1:30 AM
Jacob MacDonald, unlike Justin Bailey, will hit the open market:
Boy, Toffoli and Stephenson would be pretty nice pickups. I’ve always liked teravainen as well but would guess Grier is looking for someone a bit heavier than him. Hard to imagine the price he’ll have to pay to get one of these guys to sign.
Toffoli and Stephenson are my personal top targets up front, they seem like the high end of the range that Grier has a shot at getting. Most importantly, both already have cups. Anyone over 30 who hasn’t won and is halfway decent probably isn’t landing in SJ, unless they’ve also never been paid big like Walker or Joshua.
The Sharks challenge is most FA’s want to get paid on longer term deals. Grier is only willing to give a modest amount of term, though he can pay up.
Stevenson is 30 and this is his 1st UFA shot. I suspect he can get a 6 year deal from someone. Toffoli is 32 and probably on his last major UFA shot, 3-4 years is more realistic in his case, but 5 isn’t out of the question.