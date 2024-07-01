Free Agency Buzz: Sharks Trying To Catch Stephenson, Toffoli?

Here’s a running diary of what I’m hearing about the San Jose Sharks on Day 1 of free agency.

8:36 AM

Tyler Toffoli is coming to the Sharks! Kevin Weekes confirms it, Dan Powers was early on it, and Elliotte Friedman was first to mention.

8:32 AM

One thing I’m curious about, my theory is that the Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks, both rebuilding around No. 1 picks, are chasing some of the same players. However, that wasn’t the case with Tyler Bertuzzi, San Jose wasn’t after him.

7:48 AM

My understanding is Stephenson wouldn’t rule out signing with a rebuilding team. That said, a top center is always very in demand, and my guess is San Jose Sharks would have to overpay. Not sure if the franchise is ready for that. Toffoli, a winger, would be a more realistic catch.

7:43 AM

Possible good fits in San Jose? I’m still pounding the Cam Atkinson drum, though Toffoli could negate that.

How about puck-mover Oliver Kylington?

7:25 AM

San Jose Hockey Now is hearing that the San Jose Sharks have reached out on Chandler Stephenson. Along with the Toffoli news, it sounds like the Sharks are trying to be real players this Jul. 1.

5:58 AM

Elliotte Friedman says “a few sources think San Jose snares [Tyler Toffoli] to entice Macklin Celebrini.

1:30 AM

Jacob MacDonald, unlike Justin Bailey, will hit the open market: