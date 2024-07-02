San Jose Sharks
Sharks’ 2024-25 Schedule Released: When’s Thornton Jersey Retirement, Hertl Return?
The San Jose Sharks have dropped their 2024-25 regular season schedule.
The club’s home opener, and Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s likely NHL debuts, will be on Oct. 10 against the St. Louis Blues. A week later on Oct. 17, Celebrini likely faces Connor Bedard in a battle of first-overall picks in Chicago.
On Oct. 26, the San Jose Sharks will face off in Las Vegas for the first time against Tomas Hertl. Sharks fans can welcome the Czech center back to San Jose on Dec. 27 when the Vegas Golden Knights come to SAP Center.
On Nov. 23, the Sharks will retire Joe Thornton’s no. 19 against the Buffalo Sabres. The franchise leader in assists and points-per-game will join Patrick Marleau as the second retired number in franchise history.
In late February, the San Jose Sharks start a seven-game road trip, their longest of the season, facing playoff teams like the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Colorado Avalanche.
The team’s full 2024-25 schedule can be found here.
Ty Comes
July 2, 2024 at 10:13 am
Surprised they didn’t do the ceremony vs the Bruins
Matt Harrison
July 2, 2024 at 10:34 am
Maybe they wanted it to be a game we might have a chance of winning? hahaha
Phil
July 2, 2024 at 10:38 am
Agreed. Buffalo is an interesting choice – although they were the first team that the Sharks played after acquiring Thornton.
Nimrod
July 2, 2024 at 11:11 am
They probably wanted it to feel like a home game. The last few years, Bruins fans have out numbered Sharks fans in the tank.
downriver
July 2, 2024 at 10:44 am
Unlike last season’s version, this schedule gives the Sharks a few games they could win in October.
Alex
July 2, 2024 at 1:27 pm
Sheng, when you and Keegan do your weekly podcast recapping free agency, I am very curious about your opinion on this question:
For next season, do you think Vegas could be a bottom-5 team? And will we still be a bottom-3 team with the new additions?