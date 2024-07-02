Sharks’ 2024-25 Schedule Released: When’s Thornton Jersey Retirement, Hertl Return?

The San Jose Sharks have dropped their 2024-25 regular season schedule.

The club’s home opener, and Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s likely NHL debuts, will be on Oct. 10 against the St. Louis Blues. A week later on Oct. 17, Celebrini likely faces Connor Bedard in a battle of first-overall picks in Chicago.

On Oct. 26, the San Jose Sharks will face off in Las Vegas for the first time against Tomas Hertl. Sharks fans can welcome the Czech center back to San Jose on Dec. 27 when the Vegas Golden Knights come to SAP Center.

On Nov. 23, the Sharks will retire Joe Thornton’s no. 19 against the Buffalo Sabres. The franchise leader in assists and points-per-game will join Patrick Marleau as the second retired number in franchise history.

In late February, the San Jose Sharks start a seven-game road trip, their longest of the season, facing playoff teams like the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Colorado Avalanche.

The team’s full 2024-25 schedule can be found here.