Why We Love Askarov Trade for Sharks

The San Jose Sharks might have just traded for their goaltender of the future!

Sheng and Keegan share their initial reactions to acquiring Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators.

In a six-piece deal, the San Jose Sharks are getting Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick (via the Colorado Avalanche), and prospect Nolan Burke for prospects David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona, and a 2025 first-round pick (via the Vegas Golden Knights, top-10 protected).

Both Keegan and Sheng love this trade for the Sharks and GM Mike Grier on many levels. Why?

Regardless, what are the concerns about Askarov? There are real questions.

Also, is Askarov the best goaltending prospect in San Jose Sharks history? What about incumbent goalies Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek? How would we grade Grier’s work as Sharks GM over the last two years? We talk about that and more!

