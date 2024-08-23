San Jose Barracuda
Why We Love Askarov Trade for Sharks
The San Jose Sharks might have just traded for their goaltender of the future!
Sheng and Keegan share their initial reactions to acquiring Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators.
In a six-piece deal, the San Jose Sharks are getting Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick (via the Colorado Avalanche), and prospect Nolan Burke for prospects David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona, and a 2025 first-round pick (via the Vegas Golden Knights, top-10 protected).
Both Keegan and Sheng love this trade for the Sharks and GM Mike Grier on many levels. Why?
Regardless, what are the concerns about Askarov? There are real questions.
Also, is Askarov the best goaltending prospect in San Jose Sharks history? What about incumbent goalies Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek? How would we grade Grier’s work as Sharks GM over the last two years? We talk about that and more!
You get to love him for at least 2 years @ $4M.
Big D MG
Sheng & Keegan, Your comments about the Sharks lack of high talent goalie picks being more of the issue than the development program are spot on. I’d add that I think MG’s playoff timeline is closer to 3 years than 5 years and so he was willing to spend the extra assets to shortcut a bit of the normal goalie development timeline.
From what he’s done this off season I would bet Grier is hoping to flirt with the playoffs this season and he will expect a legit push for them next season. More money coming of the books next off season. Sharks will likely be able to go after another big UFA likely an #1RD.
Ceci is a top pair D on this team, they won’t be flirting with the playoffs
You should buy lottery tickets then, since you seem so sure of the future.
Grier is maybe having the best off-season in modern history
Celebrini
Dickerson
Askariov
Chernyshov
Toffoli
Wennberg
w/
Ceci
Goodrow
I think Vegas is a real risk to miss the playoffs and I really like Edstom, I think we gave up a lot more than we realize, but as long as Askarov works out no one will care … but … 11th overall pick … would you trade Dickinson and Edstrom for Askarov worst case scenario LoL
you forgot Walman, Grundstrom, Dellandrea, Affansayev…
Not worried about the concern over Askarov’s emotions. Not even a little bit. Said it before, I’m firmly in the goalies are voodoo camp. Its the only way to explain Devan Dubnyk turning in a Hart Trophy worthy season in an otherwise modest career. Its the only way to explain Andrew Hammond’s run. Or Tim Thomas, who played just 4 NHL games until he was in 30’s. With goalies, there are so many things which go awry. Sometimes they go off track quickly, sometimes a couple years down the road. On occasion, it goes great for a long time. Its… Read more »