San Jose Hockey Now Is Looking for Sharks Writers

San Jose Hockey Now is looking for San Jose Sharks writers!

SJHN is seeking a writer with range to work with and assist the editor-in-chief (that’s me!). This writer can capture Sharks fans’ interest, no matter the story or style of writing. These stories will include, but aren’t limited to:

Feature stories about Sharks players’ performance on the ice and their lives off the ice

Opinion about the Sharks

Analysis of the team

Interviews

Breaking news & more!

This position is paid. It’s preferred, but not a requirement that you live in the Bay Area. Credentialing via San Jose Hockey Now for San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda events is at the discretion of the editor but is a possibility.

Besides range, SJHN is looking for a Sharks writer who possesses:

Rock-solid San Jose Sharks and general hockey knowledge

A flexible schedule

The willingness to take direction on stories

A penchant for writing clean and lively copy quickly

Experience preparing for and conducting in-person or phone interviews

An ability to transcribe interviews speedily

The maturity to act professionally at all times in a non-traditional working environment

Social media expertise, especially with Twitter

Please send a CV, at least two relevant references, your social media handles, and links to five different stories (a hockey human interest, opinion, hockey analysis, interview, and breaking news story) to sjhockeynow@gmail.com.

Please title your e-mail San Jose Sharks Writer Position.

Thank you for your interest!