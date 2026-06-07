PWHL San Jose Signs Franchise’s First Four Players, Starting With Goalie Schroeder

PWHL San Jose has signed the franchise’s first four players.

General manager and head coach Troy Ryan signed a goalie, defenseman, and two forwards, all to two-year contracts. First, they added goalie Corrine Schroeder, who played 17 games with the Seattle Torrent last season. She held a .915 save-percentage, seventh in the PWHL, and went 5-8-4. Schroeder had the best save-percentage among goalies not protected during Phase 1 of the expansion process.

The 26-year-old is entering her fourth PWHL season. She spent the last two seasons in New York, posting a .919 and .930 save-percentages in those seasons.

PWHL San Jose also added defenseman Rory Guilday, who won gold with the United States at the Olympics in February. With the Ottawa Charge last season, the 23-year-old put up a goal and nine points in 30 games. Guilday is entering her second PWHL season and represented USA internationally since the 2022 World Championship.

Before turning pro, Guilday spent four seasons at Cornell University, and put up five goals and nine points in 30 games during her senior season.

PWHL San Jose signed forward Anne Cherkowski, who put up two goals and nine points in 28 games during her rookie season with the New York Sirens. Cherkowski spent four seasons at Clarkson University before being drafted 13th-overall. She put up 17 goals and 45 points in 40 games during her senior season.

Kristin O’Neill signed a two-year, expansion foundational offer with San Jose. “Each expansion team was granted one binding EFO to pursue a player on an expiring PWHL contract through a premium multi-year contract opportunity,” according to the PWHL. “Players who received an EFO were permitted to choose a contract length ranging from one to four years.”

O’Neill has represented Canada every year since 2021, including the silver medal finish at the Olympics. Last season, the 28-year-old forward put up four goals and five points in 30 games with the Sirens. She also finished the season fourth in faceoffs won. The two previous seasons, O’Neill tallied three goals and an assist in seven playoff games with the Montreal Victoire.

Ryan is able to add one more player during this phase of the expansion process. The expansion process will continue until the June 17 PWHL Draft and June 19 open signing process.