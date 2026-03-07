Preview/Lines #61: Schaefer Keeping Up With Misa, Sharks Recall Allan

2025 No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer is keeping tabs on 2025 No. 2 pick Michael Misa.

“I’ll text him every once in a bit and things like that, see how things are,” Schaefer, who skates with Misa in the summer, said.

Schaefer, the Calder Trophy frontrunner and Norris Trophy contender, has noticed his friend’s post-World Juniors surge.

Since Jan. 19, Misa has four goals and 10 points in 13 games, shoring up the San Jose Sharks’ third-line center position after Ty Dellandrea’s injury.

“Yeah, he loves it here. Obviously, the weather’s nice too,” Schaefer said. “Looks like he’s doing what he does best.”

Of course, for a while, it looked like Schaefer would end up in teal. The last-place 2024-25 Sharks had the best odds to get the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft.

“Obviously, San Jose is a good organization, but for me, I believe everything happens for reason,” Schaefer said.

That was the New York Islanders winning the lottery, jumping from No. 10 to No. 1 in the 2025 Draft.

Speaking of first-overall picks, Schaefer has seen plenty of 2024 No. 1 Macklin Celebrini, especially recently at the Olympics. How will the defenseman stop the center?

“You want to stay on him at all times, obviously, not give him any opportunities as much as you can,” Schaefer said, emphasizing that it’s a team effort to stop the likes of Celebrini. “Try to keep from getting around that net and things like that.”

San Jose Sharks (35-23-5)

Yaroslav Askarov should start.

Ryan Warsofsky will share more line-up details at 4:30 PM PT.

The Sharks did recall defenseman Nolan Allan:

New York Islanders (30-25-5)

Ilya Sorokin will start.

#Isles morning skate Heineman-Horvat-Barzal

Ritchie-Schenn-Palat

Lee-Pageau-Holmstrom

Duclair-Cizikas-Gatcomb

Extras: MacLean, Shabanov

Schaefer-Pulock

Pelech-DeAngelo

Soucy-Mayfield

Extra: Boqvist

Sorokin (starter’s net)

Rittich — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 7, 2026

