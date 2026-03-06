San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #60: Sharks Re-Sign Nedeljkovic
It looks like the San Jose Sharks have stabilized their goaltending for at least next season.
Alex Nedeljkovic, about to hit free agency, has been re-signed to a two-year, $6 million contract ($3 million AAV).
Per Puckpedia, Nedeljkovic has a three-team trade list in 2026-27, but no trade protections in 2027-28.
So that should set the San Jose Sharks goaltending for next year, between Nedeljkovic and young Yaroslav Askarov. There’s a little more flexibility for the Sharks the following season.
Nedeljkovic, 30, has been a great fit for the Sharks locker room, and according to Stathletes, has actually outperformed his protege this season. Nedeljkovic has a +5.49 Goals Saved Above Expected over Askarov +1.37.
This should put to rest the Sergei Bobrovsky rumors that have popped up recently.
San Jose Sharks (30-25-4)
Nedeljkovic will start.
The conclusion of the Trade Deadline withstanding, head coach Ryan Warsofsky expects the same line-up as last game for the Sharks:
Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Kurashev-Wennberg-Sherwood
Eklund-Misa-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais
Nedeljkovic
St. Louis Blues (23-29-9)
The Blues have traded Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk today, so who knows lol.
If Parayko can’t play tonight and with Faulk traded, Blues could be short a Dman tonight in San Jose in the event they can’t get a player here.
— Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 6, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
We love you Ned!!! You are appreciated
Ned doesn’t know if he can trust you after you advocated for trading for Bobrovsky yesterday haha
😂 Shiiiit that’s true!
Ahh man, Sheng could of took this opportunity to use the photo of Ned punching Bob for this article!!
No DMX for Ned!!
JK 😂
Glad GMMG is keeping him aboard!!!
I think there were some criticisms of Sharks sending out a 3rd round pick for a career backup. But Ned has punched above his weight since he got here. As things stand, he is the 1A in the tandem.
But…let’s be honest…the short term and modest AAV is nice.
He has literally punched above his weight 😀
Well played. Just out of curiosity, I looked up their listed weights and Ned is actually about 20 pounds heavier than Bobrovsky.
😂
Ideally it’s the perfect bridge to Ravensbergen too. Might still be a little early for Rav, but you can hope.
Liiiiittle early for Ravensbergen but maybe Christian Kirsch (not much older but a draft year earlier) can be ready in time, or Matt Davis can step in. I think Gs need the longest development timeline out of all the positions.
TSN trade tracker says Liljegren to Washington, but has “TBD” for returns.
One of my favorite hockey expressions is “a bucket of pucks” in regards to a meager return. That’s probably what Lil’ Jegren was traded for
It appears to have been a 4th, which feels like a gift from Washington
Ok I’ll stop holding my breath for Nemec then.
When it’s all said and done, glad GMMG didn’t do too much. Hopefully we can add at more reasonable terms in the offseason.
Wasn’t it super late, like almost 3pm before we knew anything about the Zetterlund trade last year?
Edit: Just found that the TSN Trade Center has a dropdown for year. They list the Zetterlund trade @1235. Several trades booked until almost 3, nothing of consequence.
Looks like no more moves by GMMG. Nemec may be a summer time move. Lilly is out; never really panned out but was worth a shot. Mario still here – hopefully they can re-sign him. The current D corps is going to have to do. TBH just getting Sherwood is an OK trade deadline for SJ. Would’ve been nice to get another D but the market was SELLER all the way and I’m glad GMMG isn’t wasting assets for a rental.
Yeah, I’m very glad the Sharks weren’t the team paying the price on Justin Faulk
I would have gladly take that return for Ferraro tho 😉
Any return on Farraro.
I think in this market it’s a 2nd+. We dot have a viable replacement either. It’s good signal from Mike that we have the pieces to compete now.
“Compete” for the final 3 playoff spots anyways
quiet, no drama yet for the TD
Hopefully the Blues come out deflated tonight and the Sharks can stomp ’em. They beat Seattle the other night so even with two stars gone, can’t take them lightly.
And then they will still see Schenn tomorrow night, just in an Islanders uniform instead
Liljegren gets traded for TBD. TBD? Are they trying to determine if he will ever move a guy from net front and stop screening his own goalie?
Tsn now says a 4th for Liljegren. It’s better than I expected.
I missed the conversation, but I vaguely caught wind of people talking about the likelihood/hit-rate of drafts according to each round.
Are 4th rounders actual NHL players?
We should ask Pavelski about this
Also Ehrhoff…
Pavel Datsyuk might shed some light on that question as well.
Then there was that goalie guy. John Nabokov I think was his name. 9th rounder.
9th? Hah! That isn’t anywhere near a 4th!!!
I agree. I had posted earlier that I assumed it may be for a 4th or 5th. Glad it was the former!
Also, Kadri was traded to the Avs. Return hasn’t been posted yet, but that’s a good get for them.
I like that for the Avs.
Flames get:
2028 1st, 2027 2nd, Victor Olofsson, and Max Curran
Avs get:
Kadri and a 2027 2nd
NHL insider Darren P reporting live
Hey, I try and do, what I can do, when I can do it!
So unless something new rolls in, Sharks made 3 trades in this trade window:
In
Sherwood
Jett Woo
4th rd pick
Out
Two 2nd rd picks
Jack Thompson
Tim Liljegren
Quiet but no dumb swings in what DEFINITELY wasn’t a buyer’s market. Bit of addition by subtraction with Lily if I’m being honest. Keep that powder dry until the Draft (hoping two swap places with Edmonton picks wise) and either get another couple of future studs or pull off something like the Dobson trade. Maybe by then more GMs are fired and their successors are looking to get rid of guys.
I am really glad that Grier stayed true to his word and his vision for the future of this team and didn’t add a mid-tier d-man for what they were going for. This was definitely a seller’s market and prices were pretty ridiculous! Now he can see what the kids can do and use the large amount of cap space on better players that will be available in free agency.
Grier has done an absolute stellar job.
Sharks UFAs after today:
Reaves
Regenda
Klingberg
Ferraro
Desharnais
The ‘Cuda UFA sorts include Leddy, Afanasyev, Giles among others
I wanna see Regenda and Ferraro, and Desharnais get 2-4 year deals each. Priority on Regenda, then Desharnais, then Ferraro
Agreed.