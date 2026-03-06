Preview/Lines #60: Sharks Re-Sign Nedeljkovic

It looks like the San Jose Sharks have stabilized their goaltending for at least next season.

Alex Nedeljkovic, about to hit free agency, has been re-signed to a two-year, $6 million contract ($3 million AAV).

Per Puckpedia, Nedeljkovic has a three-team trade list in 2026-27, but no trade protections in 2027-28.

So that should set the San Jose Sharks goaltending for next year, between Nedeljkovic and young Yaroslav Askarov. There’s a little more flexibility for the Sharks the following season.

Nedeljkovic, 30, has been a great fit for the Sharks locker room, and according to Stathletes, has actually outperformed his protege this season. Nedeljkovic has a +5.49 Goals Saved Above Expected over Askarov +1.37.

This should put to rest the Sergei Bobrovsky rumors that have popped up recently.

San Jose Sharks (30-25-4)

Nedeljkovic will start.

The conclusion of the Trade Deadline withstanding, head coach Ryan Warsofsky expects the same line-up as last game for the Sharks:

Graf-Celebrini-Smith

Kurashev-Wennberg-Sherwood

Eklund-Misa-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Desharnais

Nedeljkovic

St. Louis Blues (23-29-9)

The Blues have traded Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk today, so who knows lol.

If Parayko can’t play tonight and with Faulk traded, Blues could be short a Dman tonight in San Jose in the event they can’t get a player here. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 6, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.