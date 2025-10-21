Preview/Lines #6: Sharks Are 1st Major League North American Team To Do What? Misa Versus Schaefer!

ELMONT, N.Y. — The San Jose Sharks keep making unfortunate history.

According to Sportradar, after a 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the 0-3-2 Sharks became the first NHL, NBA, NFL or MLB team to be winless in their first five games for four-straight seasons.

“Trust me, it sucks. Keep telling myself there’s gotta be a reason it keeps happening,” sophomore head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We’re very, very frustrated, and we’re going to keep working at it.”

October might be the scariest month for San Jose: They’re a combined 6-26-5 over the last four Octobers.

Can the Sharks get a treat before Halloween? They begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday, going through the three New York/New Jersey teams and the Minnesota Wild.

Last year, San Jose became the first team in NHL history to lose their first nine games in back-to-back seasons.

Hopefully, history doesn’t repeat itself on this trip.

San Jose Sharks (0-3-2)

Yaroslav Askarov will start. Michael Misa will play, setting up a match-up between 2025 No. 2 pick Misa and No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer.

“I skate with him in the summer, so just getting to know him over the last couple of years, it’s been great. He’s a great guy,” Misa told Sharks Hockey Digest about Schaefer. “There will definitely be some little competition on the inside. He went one, I went two.”

These are the projected lines:

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Skinner

Graf-Misa-Gaudette

Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves

Orlov-Ferraro

Leddy-Iorio

Dickinson-Desharnais

Askarov

Warsofsky confirms that Askarov starts, Misa in. Gaudette is a game-time decision (illness), so Kurashev may play. Otherwise, looks like Kurashev is the scratch up front, Cagnoni sits too — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 21, 2025

“If he’s out, it’s compete level and be more consistent with it,” Warsofsky said about Philipp Kurashev, also noting that his puck management has to improve.

Good to see Klingberg getting through practice, almost done, yesterday he left at the beginning — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 21, 2025

New York Islanders (2-3-0)

Roy said that Boqvist will play on his off-side (LD). #Isles https://t.co/pbPpWAIUNS — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 21, 2025

"I’m not going to just shoot the puck as soon as I cross the blue line or from the corner […] I just have to hit the net." My chat with #Isles Simon Holmstrom on his play + the latest ahead of game vs. #TheFutureIsTeal @TheElmonters https://t.co/USPKbOaoUd — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 21, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders is at 4 PM PT at UBS Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.