San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #6: Sharks Are 1st Major League North American Team To Do What? Misa Versus Schaefer!
ELMONT, N.Y. — The San Jose Sharks keep making unfortunate history.
According to Sportradar, after a 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the 0-3-2 Sharks became the first NHL, NBA, NFL or MLB team to be winless in their first five games for four-straight seasons.
“Trust me, it sucks. Keep telling myself there’s gotta be a reason it keeps happening,” sophomore head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We’re very, very frustrated, and we’re going to keep working at it.”
October might be the scariest month for San Jose: They’re a combined 6-26-5 over the last four Octobers.
Can the Sharks get a treat before Halloween? They begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday, going through the three New York/New Jersey teams and the Minnesota Wild.
Last year, San Jose became the first team in NHL history to lose their first nine games in back-to-back seasons.
Hopefully, history doesn’t repeat itself on this trip.
San Jose Sharks (0-3-2)
Yaroslav Askarov will start. Michael Misa will play, setting up a match-up between 2025 No. 2 pick Misa and No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer.
“I skate with him in the summer, so just getting to know him over the last couple of years, it’s been great. He’s a great guy,” Misa told Sharks Hockey Digest about Schaefer. “There will definitely be some little competition on the inside. He went one, I went two.”
These are the projected lines:
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Skinner
Graf-Misa-Gaudette
Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves
Orlov-Ferraro
Leddy-Iorio
Dickinson-Desharnais
Askarov
Warsofsky confirms that Askarov starts, Misa in.
Gaudette is a game-time decision (illness), so Kurashev may play. Otherwise, looks like Kurashev is the scratch up front, Cagnoni sits too
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 21, 2025
“If he’s out, it’s compete level and be more consistent with it,” Warsofsky said about Philipp Kurashev, also noting that his puck management has to improve.
Good to see Klingberg getting through practice, almost done, yesterday he left at the beginning
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 21, 2025
New York Islanders (2-3-0)
Roy said that Boqvist will play on his off-side (LD). #Isles https://t.co/pbPpWAIUNS
— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 21, 2025
"I’m not going to just shoot the puck as soon as I cross the blue line or from the corner […] I just have to hit the net."
My chat with #Isles Simon Holmstrom on his play + the latest ahead of game vs. #TheFutureIsTeal @TheElmonters https://t.co/USPKbOaoUd
— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 21, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders is at 4 PM PT at UBS Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
I’m going to go out on a limb here and say it would be pretty cool to win this game.
Good teams have significant continuity. The rebuilding Sharks don’t have that. Its part of the process. Rebuilding teams need to acquire talent, and not lock themselves into longer term deals which can prove problematic. GMMG has no long-term deals on the books right now. I think its the right call. It won’t be long before we start seeing longer term deals for good young players. And once that process starts, we’ll have carry over from season to season and there will be better starts. As for tonight, 2 of 6 d-men and 8 of 12 forwards carry over from last… Read more »
Bingo. We’ve been beating this dead horse into oblivion but some still think the horse is going to win the triple crown.
I know the SJHN theme this season is to avoid overreaction, but I think it’s fair to say that seeing Ferraro on the first D pair again this year is disappointing. I know that it’s in the context of several injuries, but when the “upgraded” defensive core depends on Klingberg and Mukh, who have shown poor durability the past few years, it’s not exactly surprising. Hopefully the other two pairs can punch above their weight tonight because I can’t see Orlov-Ferraro winning many shifts against the Horvat and Barzal lines.
Anyone else in fetal position with Asky starting tonight? To me, his issues seem more mechanical than confidence. I hope i’m wrong, but not optimistic about his chances of letting in less than 3 goals tonight. I look forward to when Misa is playing between Eckie and Skinner…hopefully soon, to bail out the goalies and this swiss cheese blueline with more scoring…
I want to believe in Askarov, because I loved Nabokov’s career, and I hope it turns out that we have an all star goalie for a decade. It’s apples and oranges, and alot is different, but I think the subconscious expectation of instant success is making people give up on our dude before he gets a full chance
Yup. Asky needs to acclimate to not only the tougher competition it also the pressure of backstopping an NHL team.
How many games does he need under his belt before we can stop making projections and start making observations?
Honestly, quite a few. Fs develop faster than Ds develop faster than Gs. View Asky at his age the way you’d view Will Smith last year, and allow for the same adjustment period. The dev timeline is long and not always smooth.
At least a full year, maybe two or three. We’re talking about a rookie goalie on the worst team in the league. It’s not gonna be instant success
unstoppable force vs immovable target 😀