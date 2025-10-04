Pre-Season Preview/Lines #6: Celebrini Will Play Tonight, Kurashev Has Big Opportunity

Macklin Celebrini is back.

Celebrini will make his 2025-26 pre-season debut, finally fully back from what was called an illness at the beginning of training camp.

No doubt, Celebrini wants to work out some kinks in the San Jose Sharks’ pre-season finale, his last opportunity to do so before the season opener on Oct. 9.

“Whenever it’s the first game in a couple months, there’s gonna be some adjustment. It’s all timing, rhythm kind of stuff,” Celebrini said on Saturday morning. “Definitely needed to get a game in.”

It’s not clear if Celebrini will be on any minutes restriction, but he will be centering Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev, which could be an opening night preview.

It’s a big opportunity for Kurashev, 25, inked to a one-year, $1.25 million contract this summer, after the Chicago Blackhawks declined to qualify the RFA. Just two years ago, Kurashev put up 54 points, often next to Connor Bedard.

“I feel like I’ve had a great summer. I’m finally healthy again, was able to really do my thing this summer, and just excited for this fresh start,” Kurashev said.

“He’s a great player. He handles the puck really well, he’s smart, and he can make plays,” Celebrini said, of his new linemate.

Warsofsky added: “He has some playmaking abilities. A guy that can hold on to some pucks…He’s got good hockey sense, IQ, vision.”

“I only have a one-year contract, but I don’t think about that. I want to do my best to earn another contract,” Kurashev said. “I’m feeling great right now.”

And good news for the San Jose Sharks, Celebrini is feeling great too.

San Jose Sharks (2-3-0)

Yaroslav Askarov will start. Alex Nedeljkovic will back up.

Besides Celebrini centering Smith and Kurashev, Warsofsky confirmed that forwards Ethan Cardwell and Zack Ostapchuk, and defensemen Vincent Desharnais, Sam Dickinson, and Shakir Mukhamadullin will play tonight.

Warosfsky confirmed that Egor Afanasyev, Michael Misa, and Pavol Regenda will not play.

Musty, Graf, Misa, Lund, Dellandrea, Regenda, Grundstrom, Cagnoni, Klingberg among those staying late on the ice, so guess they don’t play tonight — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 4, 2025

Judging by Warsofsky’s statements and context clues, the Sharks’ should be dressing 12 forwards Celebrini, Smith, Kurashev, Cardwell, Ostapchuk, William Eklund, Tyler Toffoli, Jeff Skinner, Alex Wennberg, Barclay Goodrow, Adam Gaudette, and Ryan Reaves.

Best guess, Desharnais, Dickinson, Mukhamadullin, Dmitry Orlov, Nick Leddy, and Mario Ferraro will suit up on the blueline. Timothy Liljegren and Jack Thompson are also possibilities.

Utah Mammoth (1-4-1)

Last one before the season starts 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wwbhgpvidb — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) October 4, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth at 5 PM PT at Delta Center. Watch it live on San Jose Sharks digital platforms. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.