NHL, Sharks Pay Tribute to Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau

Published

12 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Rest in peace, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

The 31-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets star and his younger brother died last night after being struck by drunk driver Sean Higgins. The Gaudreaus were bicycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, the night before they were going to serve as groomsmen for their sister Katie’s wedding.

The NHL and the Blue Jackets made the heartbreaking announcement this morning. Since then, the tributes to Johnny and Matthew have been pouring forth from all corners of hockey.

Columbus, the Calgary Flames (Johnny Gaudreau’s first NHL team), Boston College (both Johnny and Matthew played for the Eagles), and USA Hockey were among the many paying tribute:

These were some of the moving remembrances from their friends in the hockey world.

Many San Jose Sharks, past and present, offered homage with these pictures:

Newly-signed San Jose Barracuda forward Colin White, who played with Matthew at Boston College from 2015 to 2017, posted this:

White also contributed to this GoFundMe for Matthew’s wife Madeline and their unborn son Tripp:

Ex-San Jose Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan, who played with Johnny Gaudreau on the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2010-11, offered this shot from that season:

Thomas Bordeleau shared this picture with Johnny Gaudreau:

And ex-San Jose Sharks center Jasper Weatherby shared this Matthew story:

The hockey world is at a standstill today.

Dylan Smallwood

Rest in Peace Johnny and Matthew. Just so freaking tragic, and so unnecessarily tragic as well.

Thoughts and prayers from my family to theirs. So sad.

