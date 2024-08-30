NHL, Sharks Pay Tribute to Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau

Rest in peace, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

The 31-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets star and his younger brother died last night after being struck by drunk driver Sean Higgins. The Gaudreaus were bicycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, the night before they were going to serve as groomsmen for their sister Katie’s wedding.

The NHL and the Blue Jackets made the heartbreaking announcement this morning. Since then, the tributes to Johnny and Matthew have been pouring forth from all corners of hockey.

Columbus, the Calgary Flames (Johnny Gaudreau’s first NHL team), Boston College (both Johnny and Matthew played for the Eagles), and USA Hockey were among the many paying tribute:

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau. Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. pic.twitter.com/xFm1md0vwh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

In loving memory of Johnny Gaudreau ❤️ pic.twitter.com/79T6Nkac5a — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

In Loving Memory pic.twitter.com/Ru6NQUPp0w — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) August 30, 2024

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, whose lives ended way too soon. Words cannot appropriately express the sorrow the hockey community is feeling today. pic.twitter.com/RvT1gPvbZd — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 30, 2024

These were some of the moving remembrances from their friends in the hockey world.

Kevin Hayes posted a picture of Johnny Gaudreau telling him to “say hello” to his late brother Jimmy Hayes pic.twitter.com/gRXfs2zX3F — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) August 30, 2024

There will only be one Johnny Hockey. Even though you were younger, you’re someone who I looked up to in every way. My thoughts and prayers are with Johnny and Matthew’s family and friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EeTYdLPrvS — Cam Atkinson (@CamAtkinson89) August 30, 2024

Many San Jose Sharks, past and present, offered homage with these pictures:

Newly-signed San Jose Barracuda forward Colin White, who played with Matthew at Boston College from 2015 to 2017, posted this:

White also contributed to this GoFundMe for Matthew’s wife Madeline and their unborn son Tripp:

Lot of $1,000 donations coming in from some pretty significant NHL players. The GoFundMe has already passed the $30k goal by more than $15k, nearly 600 donors total through 2 hours ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ https://t.co/GKQwiyRn2s pic.twitter.com/uO3SrrbmxJ — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 30, 2024

Ex-San Jose Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan, who played with Johnny Gaudreau on the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2010-11, offered this shot from that season:

Thomas Bordeleau shared this picture with Johnny Gaudreau:

And ex-San Jose Sharks center Jasper Weatherby shared this Matthew story:

The hockey world is at a standstill today.