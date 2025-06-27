NHL Odds: Celebrini +50000 to Win 2026 Hart Memorial Trophy

The San Jose Sharks are traversing the depths of the NHL ocean and don’t appear likely to emerge in 2025-26 or any time soon. FanDuel Sportsbook’s latest NHL odds have the Sharks at +50000 to win the 2026 Stanley Cup, tied for the longest odds with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Though the Sharks aren’t likely to make the playoffs and win the Stanley Cup this season, there’s another long-shot bet I’d put a little money on: Macklin Celebrini to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at +50000.

The bet sounds crazy, right? But I think Celebrini, out of any of last season’s Calder Memorial Trophy candidates, has the best chance at taking a huge step forward in 2025-26.

Celebrini Should’ve Won the Calder

Celebrini was the prohibitive favorite to win the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year for most of last season. His 63 points on a nothing-doing Sharks squad were impressive, and he emerged as the number-one center by midseason.

Then Lane Hutson found another level. The Habs’ rookie defensemen led all rookies in scoring with 66 points. His play propelled a young Canadiens team to the playoffs, and his second-half surge no doubt caught the eyes of a Canadian-friendly voting pool.

Look, 66 points by a rookie defenseman is incredible. But I have to wonder if Hutson would’ve won the award if he played on the Sharks and Celebrini played for the vaunted Montreal Canadiens.

Celebrini Has Some Talent Surrounding Him

Developing into an impact center iceman on a bad team isn’t easy. Ask Connor Bedard. Bedard, who was thought of as the next great player, hasn’t exactly languished in Chicago, but year two wasn’t a significant leap forward, either.

Bedard finished 2024-25 with 67 points, only four more than Celebrini. Those 67 points represent only a six-point improvement from Bedard’s 61-point rookie season.

Hockey is a team game, and the most talented young players often struggle through their early seasons playing for rebuilding teams. Celebrini might have an easier road with RW Will Smith in the fold.

Smith, also a Calder candidate, netted 18 goals and 45 points during his rookie campaign. His game, as it evolves, will no doubt help Celebrini reach his full potential than a player in a dire situation like Bedard.

The Crosby and MacKinnon Factor

The prevailing narrative is that great young players need to learn from great veterans to reach their full potential. The great Mario Lemieux skated alongside Wayne Gretzky in the 1987 Canada Cup and credits that as a seminal experience in his career.

Similarly, Celebrini spent seven games playing on a line with Sidney Crosby and Nate MacKinnon during the 2025 IIHF World Championships and unlocked his game. During the tournament, Celebrini scored three goals and three assists in eight games, receiving rave reviews from his linemates.

That experience, along with a possible Team Canada roster spot for the 2026 Winter Olympics should propel Celebrini to the next level.

Celebrini’s Long-Shot Hart NHL Odds

Macklin Celebrini is one of the new stars of the NHL and will start his sophomore campaign with an abundance of confidence. The success of his rookie year, his international playing experience with veteran superstars, and a talented linemate should elevate his game in 2025-26.

Give me Celebrini to win the Hart at +50000 for a small amount.