My 2023-24 NHL Awards Ballot

LAS VEGAS — How did I vote in the 2023-24 NHL Awards?

Here’s my official ballot, along with some of my reasoning.

HART TROPHY

Winner: Nathan MacKinnon

My vote:

1. Nathan MacKinnon

2. Nikita Kucherov

3. Connor Hellebuyck

4. Connor McDavid

5. Auston Matthews

In a close vote, I’m almost always going to take a center over a winger, in terms of importance to a team.

NORRIS TROPHY

Winner: Quinn Hughes

My vote:

1. Quinn Hughes

2. Cale Makar

3. Victor Hedman

4. Roman Josi

5. Adam Fox

CALDER TROPHY

Winner: Connor Bedard

My vote:

1. Brock Faber

2. Connor Bedard

3. Luke Hughes

4. Logan Cooley

5. Marco Rossi

It’s tougher to excel as a No. 1 defenseman on an average NHL team than put up points for the second-worst team in the league.

LADY BYNG TROPHY

Winner: Jaccob Slavin

My vote:

1. Esa Lindell

2. Jaccob Slavin

3. Nico Hischier

4. Jesper Bratt

5. Elias Pettersson

SELKE TROPHY

Winner: Aleksander Barkov

My vote:

1. Aleksander Barkov

2. Anze Kopitar

3. Anthony Cirelli

4. Joel Eriksson Ek

5. Ryan O’Reilly

NHL ALL-STAR TEAM

My vote:

Center

1. Nathan MacKinnon

2. Connor McDavid

3. Auston Matthews

Right Wing

1. Nikita Kucherov

2. David Pastrnak

3. Sam Reinhart

Left Wing

1. Artemi Panarin

2. Kirill Kaprizov

3. Filip Forsberg

Defense

1. Quinn Hughes

2. Cale Makar

3. Victor Hedman

4. Roman Josi

5. Adam Fox

6. Miro Heiskanen

Goaltender

1. Connor Hellebuyck

2. Thatcher Demko

3. Jordan Binnington

NHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

My vote:

Forward

1. Connor Bedard

2. Logan Cooley

3. Marco Rossi

Defense

1. Brock Faber

2. Luke Hughes

Goaltender

1. Pyotr Kochetkov