NHL
My 2023-24 NHL Awards Ballot
LAS VEGAS — How did I vote in the 2023-24 NHL Awards?
Here’s my official ballot, along with some of my reasoning.
HART TROPHY
Winner: Nathan MacKinnon
My vote:
1. Nathan MacKinnon
2. Nikita Kucherov
3. Connor Hellebuyck
4. Connor McDavid
5. Auston Matthews
In a close vote, I’m almost always going to take a center over a winger, in terms of importance to a team.
NORRIS TROPHY
Winner: Quinn Hughes
My vote:
1. Quinn Hughes
2. Cale Makar
3. Victor Hedman
4. Roman Josi
5. Adam Fox
CALDER TROPHY
Winner: Connor Bedard
My vote:
1. Brock Faber
2. Connor Bedard
3. Luke Hughes
4. Logan Cooley
5. Marco Rossi
It’s tougher to excel as a No. 1 defenseman on an average NHL team than put up points for the second-worst team in the league.
LADY BYNG TROPHY
Winner: Jaccob Slavin
My vote:
1. Esa Lindell
2. Jaccob Slavin
3. Nico Hischier
4. Jesper Bratt
5. Elias Pettersson
SELKE TROPHY
Winner: Aleksander Barkov
My vote:
1. Aleksander Barkov
2. Anze Kopitar
3. Anthony Cirelli
4. Joel Eriksson Ek
5. Ryan O’Reilly
NHL ALL-STAR TEAM
My vote:
Center
1. Nathan MacKinnon
2. Connor McDavid
3. Auston Matthews
Right Wing
1. Nikita Kucherov
2. David Pastrnak
3. Sam Reinhart
Left Wing
1. Artemi Panarin
2. Kirill Kaprizov
3. Filip Forsberg
Defense
1. Quinn Hughes
2. Cale Makar
3. Victor Hedman
4. Roman Josi
5. Adam Fox
6. Miro Heiskanen
Goaltender
1. Connor Hellebuyck
2. Thatcher Demko
3. Jordan Binnington
NHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
My vote:
Forward
1. Connor Bedard
2. Logan Cooley
3. Marco Rossi
Defense
1. Brock Faber
2. Luke Hughes
Goaltender
1. Pyotr Kochetkov
