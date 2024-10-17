Celebrini Won’t Play in Winnipeg, Mukhamadullin Closer to Return Than Celebrini

CHICAGO — Macklin Celebrini is eligible to come off IR for Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets…but he won’t.

That’s what San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now today.

“He’s progressing well. He’s still in this week-to-week phase. I think he’s taking steps in the right direction,” Warsofsky, who previously hadn’t ruled out Macklin Celebrini from Friday’s game, said. “But we’ll get a better feel when we get home here on Saturday.”

Warsofsky says that Celebrini, dealing with a hip injury, is not skating yet back at home in San Jose.

The San Jose Sharks have a hectic schedule over the next few days, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night and the Jets on Friday on the road, a home game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, then the beginning of a four-game road trip in Anaheim on Tuesday.

We’re not sure of Celebrini’s status yet for Sunday or the upcoming road trip.

But Warsofsky did comment on Shakir Mukhamadullin’s lower-body injury, which the San Jose Sharks defenseman has been nursing since the beginning of training camp.

“I would say Shakir is closer than Mack,” Warsofsky said, about Mukhamadullin possibly being ready to make the upcoming road trip. “He’s skating. When we get back from [this] road trip, we’ll discuss what the next steps are, but he’s moving in the right direction.”