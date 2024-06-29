BREAKING: Sharks Select Leo Sahlin Wallenius at No. 53

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have chosen Leo Sahlin Wallenius at No. 53 as their second pick of the second round.

Sahlin Wallenius is a 6’0″ left-shot defenseman out of the Swedish junior league (J20). He scored 42 points in 43 games at that level, and added 3 assists in 7 games at the World U-18s for Team Sweden.

Described as a two-way, good skating defenseman, Sahlin Wallenius’s scout profile mirrors that of San Jose Sharks’ first round pick Sam Dickinson.

Scout #2: Tough one to put a thumb on, what he is going to be. Really good skater. Very fluid. Yeah, remarkable skater. Into the game, competitive, involved. Can be a little bit all over the place. That’s when it becomes an issue for him. Defending is not great. His puck-moving is very good when he’s not trying to do too much. Little bit on the lighter side of things, so I think he kind of leans more towards an offensive guy. It’s just a question of whether he can pull back and not force the issue.

You can find that quote and more on other defensemen the Sharks could be targeting early here on Day 2 below.

As of the time of this writing, the San Jose Sharks next pick is No. 85 in the third round.