BREAKING: Sharks Pick Goalie Ravensbergen at No. 30 in 2025 Draft

The San Jose Sharks have selected Josh Ravensbergen with the No. 30 pick of the 2025 Draft.

He’s the highest goalie pick in San Jose Sharks history, Terry Friesen was No. 55 in 1996.

Ravensbergen, a 6-foot-5 goalie, put up a .901 Save % for the WHL’s Prince George Cougars this past season.

Ravensbergen was No. 34 on Bob McKenzie’s final 2025 Draft rankings.

The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide had Ravensbergen No. 24.

“Big, composed, and confident goalie who uses all of his tools effectively,” Elite Prospects said. “Elite puck tracker that is able to come up with big saves.”

Elite Prospects compares Ravensbergen to ex-Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars netminder Ben Bishop.

Ravensbergen was No. 26 on Chris Peters’s top-100 2025 Draft prospects.

“When you get to this range of the first round and you’re debating between a forward that might be middle- or bottom-six, or a defenseman who is a top-four longshot, why not take a chance on the player that may have a No. 1 goalie ceiling?” Peters wrote.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 Draft is scheduled to be the No. 33 selection of the second round.