San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Pick Goalie Ravensbergen at No. 30 in 2025 Draft
The San Jose Sharks have selected Josh Ravensbergen with the No. 30 pick of the 2025 Draft.
He’s the highest goalie pick in San Jose Sharks history, Terry Friesen was No. 55 in 1996.
Ravensbergen, a 6-foot-5 goalie, put up a .901 Save % for the WHL’s Prince George Cougars this past season.
Ravensbergen was No. 34 on Bob McKenzie’s final 2025 Draft rankings.
The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide had Ravensbergen No. 24.
“Big, composed, and confident goalie who uses all of his tools effectively,” Elite Prospects said. “Elite puck tracker that is able to come up with big saves.”
Elite Prospects compares Ravensbergen to ex-Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars netminder Ben Bishop.
Ravensbergen was No. 26 on Chris Peters’s top-100 2025 Draft prospects.
“When you get to this range of the first round and you’re debating between a forward that might be middle- or bottom-six, or a defenseman who is a top-four longshot, why not take a chance on the player that may have a No. 1 goalie ceiling?” Peters wrote.
The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 Draft is scheduled to be the No. 33 selection of the second round.
Great 1st round
I like. And hey Fiddler is still in the board
On the plus side because of the Kings I never have to learn to spell a name with 2 Z’s in it
Spence makes sense at 33 surely? Size (6’2″/201lbs) and compete, and did I read in a SJHN article that he’s Misa’s mate?
Yes, Spence was the one quoted as saying his best friend (Misa) was excited about San Jose.
I was really hoping Grier would be trading up for Hensler and that didn’t happen.. Fiddler still being available would be a fantastic pick to start the day as yet another second round selection that should have been first round. If we take Fiddler this is another smashing success for a draft from Grier and Co.
The players still ranked at 33 or better on the consensus ranks I put together:
Spence 20.8
Fiddler 26.1
Schmidt 28.3
Gastrin 28.3
Murtagh 30.7
Ihs-Wozniak 32.8
Keep an eye on Limatov, Vansaghi, Zharovsky, Amico, Psenicka, Trethaway, Rombach
SJS with 33 and 53 in rd 2
To be blunt, I would have been thrilled if GMMG pulled Spence and Fiddler in addition to Misa and passed on Ravensbergen. Alas, I also get the desire to have netminder depth and perhaps this was the best shot. Certainly a longer term project
Amico is an interesting one, think more likely at 53, but would not surprise me
Rather not see them go LHD but Rombach and Limatov should not sleep on for sure!
I have Vansaghi at 27.6 avg, with 13 rankings (Bob had at 51 as a high and Dobber at a 22 for low).
to go with your 2, after looking again, I still like Psenicka and Vansaghi at 33, but did not expect Fiddler or Spence to be there at 33.
Agree that I wish GMMG had skipped Ravensbergen so the Sharks could draft both Fiddler and Spence. It will be a tough choice tomorrow.
All good though! Excited for Misa, either Spence or Fiddler is a steal at 33, and we got the highest ranked goalie in the draft.
Feel like Grier has stuck to his word that he’s going to draft BPA and not for need. Two RHD there for the taking at 30 and he took a goalie. Who knows what he will do tomorrow at pick 33, but I know that a lot of fans are assuming it will be Fiddler and feel like that’s not a guarantee.