BREAKING: Sharks Make Macklin Celebrini No. 1 Pick

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have selected Macklin Celebrini first overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Celebrini was the consensus No. 1 player in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and the expected selection for Sharks general manager Mike Grier.

Celebrini played his freshman season at Boston University this year, scoring 64 points in 38 games. He secured the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top player in men’s college hockey, becoming the youngest player in history to win it at just 17 years old.

This quote from his own coach at Boston University Jay Pandolfo, courtesy of the Elite Prospects draft guide, sums up just how dominant his college season was:

“I just think his 200-foot game ֡is what sets him apart֣. I mean, just every area of the game. He’s so competitive defensively. He’s so competitive offensively. He’s just such a complete player for us, and he’s a 17-year-old. College hockey is tough enough, but to see what he’s doing at that age, it’s really, really impressive. It’s incredible. I can’t say enough good things. In my opinion – and it’s probably not only my opinion – I think he’s the most complete player in college hockey. There’s no question in my mind. And to do that as a 17-year-old? It’s great. It’s very, very impressive.”

Will he be back to Boston University next season or sign his ELC with the Sharks this summer to join the NHL? That’ll be the talk of the next few weeks for the Sharks. For now though, the Macklin Celebrini pick represents a new era in Sharks history.

“The Sharks have never had a player and leader of this caliber, ever.”

That’s from one NHL scout who spoke to San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng after the draft lottery.

“Off the ice, his leadership and work ethic will set a championship-caliber tone. He’s a No. 1 center that will drive scoring and winning.”

You can read more from multiple NHL scouts in the article below.

As of the time of this writing, the Sharks select next at No. 11 overall in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.