BREAKING: Sharks Pick Cole McKinney at No. 53 in 2025 Draft

The San Jose Sharks have selected Cole McKinney with the No. 53 pick of the 2025 Draft.

McKinney, a center, put up 27 goals and 61 points for the U.S. National Team Development Program this past season. The 6-foot center is committed to the University of Michigan for next season.

McKinney was No. 37 on Bob McKenzie’s final 2025 Draft rankings.

The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide had McKinney No. 51.

“Offensively, McKinney is a play-builder and supporter,” Elite Prospects said. “Most effective around the net, he wins battles, creates space, and frees his stick for loose pucks. He extends the cycle and flashes some playmaking at times, especially off the rush.”

Elite Prospects compares McKinney to Jake Evans.

McKinney was No. 32 on Chris Peters’s top-100 2025 Draft Prospects.

“While I think he’s likely a middle-six center who can play tough matchups, kill penalties, and give you good, aggressive shifts, there’s just enough offense there to be valuable secondary scoring and I could see him carving out a variety of roles at the next level,” Peters wrote.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is scheduled to be the No. 95 selection of the third round.