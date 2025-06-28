BREAKING: Sharks Pick Max Heise at No. 150 in 2025 Draft

The San Jose Sharks have selected Max Heise with the No. 150 pick of the 2025 Draft.

Heise, a center who also plays wing, put up 27 goals and 40 points for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL this past season. The 6-foot-3 forward is committed to Michigan State University for the 2026-27 season but will spend next season with the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL.

Mainly regarded as a defensive center, next season will be a major turning point to see how well he adapts to the WHL before making the jump to the collegiate ranks.

Heise previously went undrafted in the 2024 NHL Draft, and the San Jose Sharks selected him as a 19-year-old.

“Max Heise is a hulking centre whose primary goal is to retrieve pucks and put defenders through the end boards,” Elite Prospects said in their 2024 Draft guide. “He’s simple, and possesses a myriad of protection skills.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is scheduled to be the No. 210 selection of the seventh round.