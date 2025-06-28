Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

BREAKING: Sharks Pick Max Heise at No. 150 in 2025 Draft

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit:

The San Jose Sharks have selected Max Heise with the No. 150 pick of the 2025 Draft.

Heise, a center who also plays wing, put up 27 goals and 40 points for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL this past season. The 6-foot-3 forward is committed to Michigan State University for the 2026-27 season but will spend next season with the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL.

Mainly regarded as a defensive center, next season will be a major turning point to see how well he adapts to the WHL before making the jump to the collegiate ranks.

Heise previously went undrafted in the 2024 NHL Draft, and the San Jose Sharks selected him as a 19-year-old.

“Max Heise is a hulking centre whose primary goal is to retrieve pucks and put defenders through the end boards,” Elite Prospects said in their 2024 Draft guide. “He’s simple, and possesses a myriad of protection skills.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is scheduled to be the No. 210 selection of the seventh round.

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
OregonShark

“Max Heise is a hulking centre whose primary goal is to retrieve pucks and put defenders through the end boards,” Elite Prospects said in their 2024 Draft guide.”

Sounds like he projected as a TOUGH 4th liner…if he makes it. (It takes a village!)

1
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating