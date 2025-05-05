San Jose Sharks
AGENT: Eklund Had Successful Surgery, Out About 3 Months
This is good news for William Eklund, relatively speaking.
On Saturday, the San Jose Sharks star suffered a scary wrist injury, playing for Sweden in a World Championships tune-up game.
Eklund’s agent Todd Diamond told San Jose Hockey Now that day: “He’s stable. Looks like it didn’t cut key tendons or nerves at the moment.”
Eklund is out of the woods, in that regard. Diamond told SJHN today that Eklund has successful wrist surgery today and his recovery period will be about three months. The San Jose Sharks’ 2021 first-round pick is expected to be fully healthy for training camp.
This injury, of course, will take Eklund out from playing for Sweden at the World Championships, as Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest reported earlier today. Eklund was especially looking forward to representing his country at this tournament that will be held in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.
But all said, it could’ve been a lot worse for Eklund and the San Jose Sharks.
“Very lucky,” Diamond admitted.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Yikes. Protection should be required to prevent this.
Happy with #2 for sure
Get better soon!!
Glad it wasn’t worse for Eklund. So scary when that happens.
Hope his recovery is 100% and on schedule.
Great outcome in the lottery.
If its Misa, that’s wonderful. If somehow Schaffer slips to 2, its wonderful.
Or if GMMG trades back and gets a young stud, even more wonderful. It should be very interesting for sure.
Sorry for Ekkie…missing the worlds is sad especially for the fact that it’s hosted in his home country.
but as for trading the number 2 overall, I very much don’t like this idea. Top three in this draft is a potential number 1 overall. Unless it’s a proven quantity that another team wants to trade us, and it would have to be very good, I still am very much against this idea…
I think you can assume anyone advocating a trade also want a good return back. Not to trade it for the sake of trading it. So, you do agree.
I’m sure there are others that might be worth considering, but the only guy I’m considering moving this pick for is Rasmus Dahlin. Elite d-man, reasonably young age, fair value contract for 7 more years.
Misa is going to project as a top 10 center. I’m not trading out of that for anything less than elite.
Remember that Hagens is a Long Island boy. What scenario sees Chicago trade up to #1 from 3 to get Misa and NYI gets the guy they were probably coveting from day 1? This could result in Schaefer landing in Grier’s lap at #2
In January, The Athletic ranked the Isles with the 25th prospect pool, and looking at recent drafts, its obvious why. They acquired Calum Ritchie (age 20, 2023 draft class), a pretty good center prospect from the Avs at the trade deadline. He might not be 1C material, but at least he projects well (and even played 7 games for the Avs before the trade). The Isles are a pretty good on the blue line now, but Dobson is the best they have and he’s not elite. They’ll probably retain him now (RFA) and ride it forward. The Isles might entertain trades,… Read more »
Glad he is OK, or will be in a few months. Lucky Swede! I am old enough to remember the Clint Malarchuk injury. I wasn’t there, but i was watching that game live.