AGENT: Eklund Had Successful Surgery, Out About 3 Months

This is good news for William Eklund, relatively speaking.

On Saturday, the San Jose Sharks star suffered a scary wrist injury, playing for Sweden in a World Championships tune-up game.

Eklund’s agent Todd Diamond told San Jose Hockey Now that day: “He’s stable. Looks like it didn’t cut key tendons or nerves at the moment.”

Eklund is out of the woods, in that regard. Diamond told SJHN today that Eklund has successful wrist surgery today and his recovery period will be about three months. The San Jose Sharks’ 2021 first-round pick is expected to be fully healthy for training camp.

This injury, of course, will take Eklund out from playing for Sweden at the World Championships, as Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest reported earlier today. Eklund was especially looking forward to representing his country at this tournament that will be held in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.

But all said, it could’ve been a lot worse for Eklund and the San Jose Sharks.

“Very lucky,” Diamond admitted.